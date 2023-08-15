To make the use of the electric cars car manufacturers are thinking of different systems for increase autonomy. Among these are several projects with systems already built and working, such as the one designed by Mazda and built with a rotary engine Wankel to produce electricity: it has the function of range extendersideal for pure electric EV which hybridize by lengthening the autonomy.

The all-new Mazda plug-in hybrid powertrain features a electric generator powered by a newly developed Wankel rotary engine first used in the Mazda MX-30 R-EV.

Wankel rotary engine advantages

One of the main merits and advantages of Wankel rotary piston engine and the higher power density on the volume compared to the classic piston engine, i.e. it has a more favorable relationship between the power delivered and the volume occupied in the hood. Only the whirlwind they have comparable characteristics, but pose much greater installation problems.

Range extender with Wankel rotary engine to recharge electric car batteries

The characteristics of the Wankel rotary engine make him the ideal candidate for the function of range extenders in the car plug-hybrid and in those electric traction: in this particular application the internal combustion engine does not provide traction directly to the wheels, but has the task of providing mechanical energy to the on-board generator which recharges the batteries, powered by petrol contained in a small capacity tank (about 9 liters in the applications presented so far).

This powertrain, approved as a plug-in hybrid, is present on the Mazda MX-30 R-EV and is characterized by an electric generator driven by a newly developed rotary engine.

How to increase the range of the electric car

The Wankel rotary engine which works from range extenders responds to the age-old dilemma of how to increase the range of an electric or plug-in hybrid car. In this way the motorist can increase its autonomy simply by refueling the vehicle with gaswithout the worry of finding one fast charging station and waiting for the battery charge level to allow you to restart.

With the range extender it is possible to increase the range of an electric car (in the photo the Mazda MX-30) without the worry of looking for a nearby charging station

This is an important change of technical perspective for the hybrid car: in fact, in the cars currently available on the market, traction is mainly entrusted to the heat enginewith the electric assisting it and recovering energy when braking, and the purely electric traction is limited to a few tens of kilometres.

The electric Mazda MX-30 from spring 2023 will also have a rotary engine

Wankel engine development

The Wankel engine was presented by Felix Wankel in 1957 with the collaboration of dr. froedeNSU chief engineer: the first car powered by a Wankel engine was, in 1963, the NSU Spider; despite the monocopter alone 498 cm³ developed a potency of 50hp and pushed the car further 150km/h.

Mazda continued through the years a develop the Wankel engine: the most significant evolution, which has found application in the series called “Renesis” (fitted on the RX-8), was the adoption of side intake and exhaust ports which, combined with a complex intake system, allowed a significant increase in efficiency and a consequent decrease in consumption, which has always been a sore point of this motor.

Mazda MX-30 R-EV with Wankel range extender

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV, the electric car of Mazda is equipped with this Wankel range extender. Experimentation with this technical solution began in 2013when it was introduced Prototype Mazda 2 EV Range Extenderwhich was driven by an electric motor from 73kW (100hp)powered by 20 kWh lithium-ion batteries capable of ensuring the car an autonomy of 200km.

Mazda MX-30 seen and tested VIDEO

A small Wankel from was also installed on board 330 cms3 with power of 28kW (38hp)with function of range extenders, powered by a 9 liter petrol tank. The generator set weighed approx 100kgs. The extended autonomy guaranteed by fully charging the batteries and by the range extender was of 400 kilometrescombined with aCO2 emission of just 15 g/km.

On the magazine TO ELABORATE a special Wankel with test of the Le Mans winning MAZDA 787B, the restoration of an RX-7 and a nice in-depth brush up on the technique of this particular engine.

