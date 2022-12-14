Even the thermal and sports cars they can be zero-emissions like the Mazda MX-5 which in the UK has done almost 2,000km using it biofuel 100% sourced from agricultural waste. The best-selling spider in the world has thus achieved a record, establishing a reference time for a car powered by fossil fuels with zero emissions. The experiment confirms multi-solution approach of Mazda with which to reach the carbon neutrality which in addition to the electric one provides for the development and use on cars of renewable fuels.

Zero emission Mazda MX-5

One was chosen for this zero-emission journey Mazda MX-5 roadsters with 184hp 2.0-litre engine, completely standard. In the tank was used the 100% sustainable SUSTAIN road fuel Coryton.

Mazda MX-5 with 100% sustainable SUSTAIN Coryton petrol

The Mazda MX-5 traveled from the seat of Coryton in Essexpassing through that of Motorsport UK a bicesterup to complete the tour of the four UK circuits: Anglesey in Wales, Oulton Park in England, Knockhill in Scotland and Kirkistown in Northern Ireland. The performance, fuel economy and engine character of the stock MX-5 remained unchanged with the 100% road SUSTAIN fuel supplied by Coryton, in fact, excluding the laps on the circuit, the average consumption of the MX-5 was 19.39 km/l.

Gasoline from agricultural waste

Second generation Coryton fuel was created using 100% of agricultural waste, such as straw, by-products and crop waste that would not have been used for consumption, showing the role sustainable fuels can play in decarbonising both road cars and motorsports.

SUSTAIN Coryton gasoline is produced using agricultural waste

The journey also highlights how sustainable fuels could immediately help to reduce emissions from internal combustion vehicles, to the benefit of the environment even after the 2035.

How to reduce CO2 emissions

Mazda is committed to reducing the CO2 emissions of every car and believes that all available options should be used to achieve carbon neutrality.

Mazda MX-5 sideways on the Anglesey racetrack

Through Mazda’s SKYACTIV scalable multi-solution architecture, the progressive electrification will go hand in hand with the development of advanced internal combustion engine technology, such as the e-Skyactiv X petrol engine with ignition for spark plug controlled compression (SPCCI – Spark Controlled Compression Ignition) that the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 are equipped with.

In addition to the multi-solution approach, Mazda is investing in various projects and partnerships to promote the development and use of renewable fuels in cars.

Mazda MX-5 on the Oulton Park track

For example In Japan, Mazda is involved in several research projects and joint studies as part of an ongoing collaboration between industry, academia and government to promote the widespread adoption of biofuels obtained from the development of microalgae. In Europe, Mazda was the first manufacturer to join the eFuel Alliance.

Mazda biodiesel in racing

Another example of the promotion of advanced second generation biofuels through motorsport on behalf of Mazda is the mazda2 who competes in Super Taikyu Endurance Series in Japan. Entry into ST-Q classreserved exclusively for experimental cars or cars that use alternative fuels, the mazda2 is powered by a 100% biodiesel made from used cooking oil and microalgae fats.

Mazda2 powered by biodiesel competing in the Super Taikyu Endurance Series

The latter absorb CO2 while growing and when traveling on this fuel the total amount of CO2 in the atmosphere is neutral. For the 2023 season, however, Mazda is developing one new competition car based on the Mazda3 which has a more powerful engine but will continue to be powered by the same biodiesel.

Photo Mazda MX-5 on the road with zero emissions

Guinness World Record Mazda MX-5 rally

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Mazda multi-solution approach to reduce CO2 emissions

👉 Mazda MX-5 2023 features and prices

👉 Mazda MX-5 Record Rally

👉 Mazda MX-5 NA Concept boat

👉 Mazda MX-5 history and technical characteristics

👉 Mazda MX-5, test and road test

👉 Mazda MX-5 i-Eloop

👉 MX-5 price list 👉 Used ads MX-5

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can find conveniently on the SHOP

👉 Tested car search

👉 Research technical topics

Elaborare magazine has been the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK