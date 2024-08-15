The MX-5 is the best-selling spider in the world. Why has the “miata” had such great success? Let’s try to understand the secret of this roadster by retracing its history and above all by analyzing the technical information of the 4 generations with the characteristics and performance of the NA, NB, NC, ND models, the two dry places also very personalized and elaborate.

Mazda MX-5 the history

The Mazda MX-5 was presented to the public on February 9, 1989 at the Chicago Auto Show. It was a compact 2-seater spider that Mazda engineers and designers had created with a longitudinal front engine and rear wheel drive, double wishbone front and rear suspension, exactly 50:50 weight distribution, low moment of inertia for maximum agility and at an affordable price. It was an immediate worldwide success!

The secret of the MX-5 was to naturally unite different generations. On the one hand, it immediately fascinated those who had had direct experience of the famous small European sports cars of the ’50s and ’60s, on the other, it quickly won over a new generation of younger users who found it simply incredible how much fun a small car weighing just 955 kg*, with modest power but extraordinary agility, could be.

Since then, the fundamental principles of the MX-5 have been carefully preserved and, with them, it was decided to maintain its characteristic silhouette, instantly recognisable even from 100 metres away, through its subsequent generations: the second in 1998 (NB), the third in 2005 (NC) and the fourth in 2015 (ND), including the MX-5 RF variant of 2016.

World’s best-selling Mazda MX-5 spider

When production reached 531,890 units in May 2000, the small Mazda was certified by Guinness World Records as the best-selling 2-seater roadster in history. Total MX-5 production surpassed 1 million units in April 2016, with the Guinness certification updated accordingly.

Mazda MX-5 comparison NA NB NC ND

With more than 280 awards from around the world, the MX-5’s 29-year history is not only a testament to Mazda’s relentless pursuit of a unique driving sensation where car and driver become one, but also a testament to Mazda’s journey to create its own inimitable style of driving pleasure.

Mazda MX-5 2015 arrives the fourth generation ND

The fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 was developed with the concept of “joy of the moment, joy of life.” After debuting in 2015 with the soft-top model, the MX-5 RF, a variant with a retractable hardtop, was added to the range at the end of 2016. With these two distinct personalities, the MX-5 brings the joy of open-air travel to a wider audience, along with the inimitable thrill of the signature driving experience. Jinba Ittai by Mazda.

The Mazda MX-5, roadster spider, has reached its fourth generation ND

Mazda MX-5 Yamamoto & Miataland | Limited edition

The Mazda MX-5 Yamamoto Signature is the second of three very limited edition versions of the Japanese roadster. Only 4 units will be produced and it is dedicated to Mazda’s historic designer, engineer Nobuhiro Yamamoto.

Largest Spider Gathering in the World Guinness World Records with MX-5s

The largest gathering of spiders in the world took place in Modena with 707 MX-5s that signed the Guinness World Records during the event organized by Mazda Motor Italia.

MAZDA MX-5 technical features NA, NB, NC, ND

First series (NA)

Availability Motor Cil

(cm³) Power Maximum torque

(Nm) 0–100 km/h

(seconds) Max speed

(Km/h) 1.6 1989 – 1993 Gas 1598 85 kW (115 hp) 136 8.7 188 1.6 1994 – 1998 Gas 1598 66 kW (90 hp) 132 10.6 175 1.8 1993 – 1995 Gas 1840 95 kW (128 hp) 152 8.7 203 1.8 1994 – 1998 Gas 1840 99 kW (133 hp) 155 8.2 203 MAZDA MX-5 technical features NA

First-Series NA Mazda MX-5 in Pole Position

Second series (NB)

Availability Motor Cil

(cm³) Power Max Couple

(Nm) CO 2

(g/km) 0–100 km/h

(seconds) Max speed

(Km/h) 1.6 1998 – 2001 Gas 1600 81 kW (110 hp) 134 196 9.7 191 1.8 1998 – 2001 Gas 1840 103 kW (140 hp) 162 215 8.0 205 1.6 2001 – 2005 Gas 1600 81 kW (110 hp) 134 196 9.3 197 1.8 2001 – 2005 Gas 1840 109 kW (147 hp) 168 210 8.5 205 MAZDA MX-5 technical features NB

MAZDA MX-5 NB

Third series (NC)

Availability Motor C

(cm³) Power Max Couple

(Nm) CO 2

(g/km) 0-100

km/h

(seconds) Max speed

(Km/h) Average consumption

(Km/l) 1.8 since 2006 Gas 1798 93 kW (126 hp) 167 167 9.9 194 14.1 2.0 since 2006 Gas 1999 118 kW (160 HP) 188 181 7.6 213 12.8 MAZDA MX-5 technical features NC

Fourth series (ND)

Availability Motor Displacement

(cm³) Power Max Couple

(Nm) CO 2

(g/km) 0 -100

km/h

(seconds) Max speed

(Km/h) Average consumption

(Km/l) 1.5 since 2015 Gas 1496 97 kW (131 hp) 150 139 8.3 204 14.0 2.0 since 2015 Gas 1998 118 kW (160 HP) 200 154 7.3 214 13.4 2.0 since 2018 Gas 1998 135 kW (184 hp) 204 x 6.8 220 15.8 MAZDA MX-5 technical features ND

New Mazda MX-5 Kazari Soft Top Front

