The MX-5 is the best-selling spider in the world. Why has the “miata” had such great success? Let’s try to understand the secret of this roadster by retracing its history and above all by analyzing the technical information of the 4 generations with the characteristics and performance of the NA, NB, NC, ND models, the two dry places also very personalized and elaborate.
Mazda MX-5 the history
The Mazda MX-5 was presented to the public on February 9, 1989 at the Chicago Auto Show. It was a compact 2-seater spider that Mazda engineers and designers had created with a longitudinal front engine and rear wheel drive, double wishbone front and rear suspension, exactly 50:50 weight distribution, low moment of inertia for maximum agility and at an affordable price. It was an immediate worldwide success!
The secret of the MX-5 was to naturally unite different generations. On the one hand, it immediately fascinated those who had had direct experience of the famous small European sports cars of the ’50s and ’60s, on the other, it quickly won over a new generation of younger users who found it simply incredible how much fun a small car weighing just 955 kg*, with modest power but extraordinary agility, could be.
Since then, the fundamental principles of the MX-5 have been carefully preserved and, with them, it was decided to maintain its characteristic silhouette, instantly recognisable even from 100 metres away, through its subsequent generations: the second in 1998 (NB), the third in 2005 (NC) and the fourth in 2015 (ND), including the MX-5 RF variant of 2016.
World’s best-selling Mazda MX-5 spider
When production reached 531,890 units in May 2000, the small Mazda was certified by Guinness World Records as the best-selling 2-seater roadster in history. Total MX-5 production surpassed 1 million units in April 2016, with the Guinness certification updated accordingly.
With more than 280 awards from around the world, the MX-5’s 29-year history is not only a testament to Mazda’s relentless pursuit of a unique driving sensation where car and driver become one, but also a testament to Mazda’s journey to create its own inimitable style of driving pleasure.
Mazda MX-5 2015 arrives the fourth generation ND
The fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 was developed with the concept of “joy of the moment, joy of life.” After debuting in 2015 with the soft-top model, the MX-5 RF, a variant with a retractable hardtop, was added to the range at the end of 2016. With these two distinct personalities, the MX-5 brings the joy of open-air travel to a wider audience, along with the inimitable thrill of the signature driving experience. Jinba Ittai by Mazda.
Mazda MX-5 Yamamoto & Miataland | Limited edition
The Mazda MX-5 Yamamoto Signature is the second of three very limited edition versions of the Japanese roadster. Only 4 units will be produced and it is dedicated to Mazda’s historic designer, engineer Nobuhiro Yamamoto.
Largest Spider Gathering in the World Guinness World Records with MX-5s
The largest gathering of spiders in the world took place in Modena with 707 MX-5s that signed the Guinness World Records during the event organized by Mazda Motor Italia.
MAZDA MX-5 technical features NA, NB, NC, ND
First series (NA)
|Availability
|Motor
|Cil
(cm³)
|Power
|Maximum torque
(Nm)
|0–100 km/h
(seconds)
|Max speed
(Km/h)
|1.6
|1989 – 1993
|Gas
|1598
|85 kW (115 hp)
|136
|8.7
|188
|1.6
|1994 – 1998
|Gas
|1598
|66 kW (90 hp)
|132
|10.6
|175
|1.8
|1993 – 1995
|Gas
|1840
|95 kW (128 hp)
|152
|8.7
|203
|1.8
|1994 – 1998
|Gas
|1840
|99 kW (133 hp)
|155
|8.2
|203
Second series (NB)
|Availability
|Motor
|Cil
(cm³)
|Power
|Max Couple
(Nm)
|CO2
(g/km)
|0–100 km/h
(seconds)
|Max speed
(Km/h)
|1.6
|1998 – 2001
|Gas
|1600
|81 kW (110 hp)
|134
|196
|9.7
|191
|1.8
|1998 – 2001
|Gas
|1840
|103 kW (140 hp)
|162
|215
|8.0
|205
|1.6
|2001 – 2005
|Gas
|1600
|81 kW (110 hp)
|134
|196
|9.3
|197
|1.8
|2001 – 2005
|Gas
|1840
|109 kW (147 hp)
|168
|210
|8.5
|205
Third series (NC)
|Availability
|Motor
|C
(cm³)
|Power
|Max Couple
(Nm)
|CO2
(g/km)
|0-100
km/h
(seconds)
|Max speed
(Km/h)
|Average consumption
(Km/l)
|1.8
|since 2006
|Gas
|1798
|93 kW (126 hp)
|167
|167
|9.9
|194
|14.1
|2.0
|since 2006
|Gas
|1999
|118 kW (160 HP)
|188
|181
|7.6
|213
|12.8
Fourth series (ND)
|Availability
|Motor
|Displacement
(cm³)
|Power
|Max Couple
(Nm)
|CO2
(g/km)
|0 -100
km/h
(seconds)
|Max speed
(Km/h)
|Average consumption
(Km/l)
|1.5
|since 2015
|Gas
|1496
|97 kW (131 hp)
|150
|139
|8.3
|204
|14.0
|2.0
|since 2015
|Gas
|1998
|118 kW (160 HP)
|200
|154
|7.3
|214
|13.4
|2.0
|since 2018
|Gas
|1998
|135 kW (184 hp)
|204
|x
|6.8
|220
|15.8
