There MX-5 it is undoubtedly one of Mazda’s most iconic cars. Even the Japanese company itself knows this, which despite being increasingly projecting itself towards an electric future, intends to insist on its thermal engines. roadster for excellence. We are talking about a very important car for Mazda, especially in the mother country, given that the Japanese company itself has admitted that the European division was not involved as the Japanese one in the development of the MX-5 as in that of other traditional models.

“The MX-5 is our icon, and it is always treated in a very special way – commented Joachim Kunz, Mazda Europe Head of Product Development and Engineering – At the moment it seems that we will have this car forever, with this size, with the same concept and with the same thermal engines. Sure, one day we will have to electrify itbut we want to keep this concept pure for as long as possible “. In short, the iconic roadster of the Japanese brand has a guaranteed place in the future Mazda range, with the fifth generation already in development. According to Kunz, therefore, the next generation of the MX-5 should remain loyal to the current model: therefore the compact footprint of the roadster, its extremely low weight, the layout of the rear-wheel drive and the internal combustion engine are towards confirmation.

The next step will obviously be represented by electrification. According to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops it is possible that Mazda points directly to an all-electric powertrain, but it is not excluded that the company will find a way to use synthetic fuels in its production models. It remains to be seen when the electric or electrified MX-5 will debut, considering that the iconic Japanese roadster usually boasts a longer life cycle compared to that of the other models in the range. This doesn’t seem to be a problem for Mazda though, which could then wait until 2024 for the next generation of the MX-5 to debut.