Everything must change for everything to remain as it is: this is the Gattopardian paradox faced by stylists and technicians when they have to renew a model with a strong personality like the Mazda Mx-5. The best-selling roadster in the world over four generations, with an appreciation that is both rooted in the public and extended over time. Difficult, if not counterproductive, to abandon it or completely change its characteristics even in the new era of mobility, already responsible for the pre-retirement of many iconic models. But if there is a manufacturer accustomed to going against the tide, it is Mazda, not interested in revolutionizing its most iconic model. At least according to the interview given to Autocar from Mazda Europe Head of Product Development and Engineering Joachim Kunz: “He is the icon of the brand and is always treated very special.” A position radically opposite to that taken by the Lotus brand, Mazda’s historic competitor, which turned to electric after moving to the Geely group.
mazda mx-5 ne: no battery
Following the recent unveiling of the CX-60, Mazda’s short to medium-term strategy includes the launch of another electrified rear-wheel drive SUV like the CX-80, also based on the new Large Product platform. The access band, on the other hand, will be renewed with the launch of three purely electric models with front-wheel drive, to be placed side by side with the MX-30. For the small Mazda MX-5 NE, therefore, it would mean abandoning the rear-wheel drive configuration to embrace a new identity. But Kunz himself thinks to reassure the millions of fans of the Miata: “At the moment no news is expected. Of course, one day we will have to electrify it, but we do not want to affect its purity”. On the mechanical level we remain in the hypotheses as on the aesthetic level, even if one of the most recurrent indiscretions indicates the use of the 2.0 SkyActiv-X engine flanked by a mild-hybrid system. It will not arrive before 2024.
