Everything must change for everything to remain as it is: this is the Gattopardian paradox faced by stylists and technicians when they have to renew a model with a strong personality like the Mazda Mx-5. The best-selling roadster in the world over four generations, with an appreciation that is both rooted in the public and extended over time. Difficult, if not counterproductive, to abandon it or completely change its characteristics even in the new era of mobility, already responsible for the pre-retirement of many iconic models. But if there is a manufacturer accustomed to going against the tide, it is Mazda, not interested in revolutionizing its most iconic model. At least according to the interview given to Autocar from Mazda Europe Head of Product Development and Engineering Joachim Kunz: “He is the icon of the brand and is always treated very special.” A position radically opposite to that taken by the Lotus brand, Mazda’s historic competitor, which turned to electric after moving to the Geely group.