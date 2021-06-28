In a world that goes towards crossovers, SUVs, big, spacious and high-ground cars, a good chunk of car and motor enthusiasts remain anchored to the unmistakable spider of Japanese origin. Two dry seats, rear-wheel drive and sunroof: few frills and a lot of substance, this is the recipe that for more than 30 years has fueled the myth of Mazda MX-5 or Miata for American friends.

Open roof Mazda MX-5 2021

New in the MX-5, colors and interiors

The little one from Mazda, now in the hearts of millions of fans, is now in its fourth version. Thanks to his pleasant and exciting driving, he continues to attract numerous enthusiasts of all ages.

Top view of the Mazda MX-5 in new color Deep Crystal Blue Mica and leather interior Pure White nappa

The version that we had the opportunity to try on the Rieti mountains to reach the MX-5 rally organized by Mazda Italy, is part of the range 2021 which offers new exterior colors, such as Deep Crystal Blue Mica of the tested model. The paint turns out deep and brilliant in the sun and enhances the lines of the car, on the other hand Mazda has a long history of attention to colors.

The new leather interior and the infotainment of the Mazda MX-5

Furthermore, this color goes well with the new interior in Pure White nappa leather with Bose speakers integrated into the headrests. An alternative in the white interior for the 2021 version is Burgundy Red nappa leather. Standard for all versions, wireless connection support for Apple CarPlay to stay connected without losing sight of the road.

Mazda MX-5 cockpit instrument panel with seats in Pure White nappa leather

The space within the MX-5 fourth series, as per tradition, it is not so much. A taller passenger may have difficulty positioning their legs, as there isoverall dimensions of the catalyst on the left side where the feet rest. Note of merit for the MZD Connect Infotainment with integrated navigator, standard for all versions.

Driver’s side MX-5 seat in Pure White nappa leather with BOSE speakers integrated into the headrest

In reality, to fully enjoy this car it would be better not to be giants and on this we minute testers have no problems. But first of all, it is necessary to connect with its philosophy: so much content with less frills, alongside a soul totally devoted to driving pleasure.

On board the MX-5 2021, how are you doing?

The engine that we have tried, finding a just satisfaction, it is Skyactiv-G 1.5 gasoline from 132 PS with 6-speed manual gearbox. Fun enough in high-speed corners, the thrust at high revs is more than good. Unlike the 184 HP 2.0 (available for this version at € 35,450.00) it has less torque below 4000 rpm, so we recommend keeping it high in order not to lose momentum, especially on climbs.

Mazda MX-5 2021 side view on the road

We especially enjoyed the direct and precise change and theexcellent trim perfectly balanced, thanks to the 50:50 weight distribution that guarantees a good one road holding. The steering, great for when walking enjoying the wind in your hair, we would have preferred it less light at high speeds.

Front view Mazda MX-5 2021 on the road during testing

There is no lack of safety given by i-Activsense technology which includes front and rear emergency braking, assistance for blind spots, driver fatigue detection and adaptive LED headlights.

Our driving impressions aboard the Mazda MX-5

In the final, the rating of the MX-5 is absolutely positive confirming the goodness of this legendary low-priced roadster (the tested version costs € 32,750.00). The versatility, comfort and fun that the MX-5 ensures in the hairpin bends in the mountains as well as in the city, perhaps going placidly through the streets of the center, is unmatched.

Mazda MX-5 2021 rear view

The spirit Jinba Ittai of Mazda, that is to say the perfect union between the automobile and the man, is undoubtedly a maintained goal. Even those who try an MX-5 for the first time, immediately realize that it does not take much to become familiar with a car so available, which literally invites you to drive.

View of a Mazda MX-5 2021 profile alongside a touring plane at the Celano aero club

See all the spectacular photos of the new Mazda MX-5

Photography Igor Gentili Copyright PROCESS / NEWSAUTO

