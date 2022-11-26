More elegant, sportier and richer thanks to two special series that enrich the range. We’re talking about the Mazda Mx-5, updated on an aesthetic level with new colors for the bodywork, interior and hood. The new exterior tint, Zircon Sand, replaces Polymetal Gray to create an elegant color match with the brown soft top replacing the previous one in red. Furthermore, the opening and closing system has been modified to make it easier to switch between driving indoors and outdoors. The Mx-5 range is now divided into three trim levels, the basic Prime-Line, the intermediate Exclusive-Line and the top Homura. The Exclusive-Line and Homura trim levels can be enhanced with the optional Driver Assistance package which increases the Mx-5’s i-Activsense driving assistance technology. The top-of-the-range Homura version is the one that best enhances the sporting nature of the best-selling roadster in the world. Includes Recaro sports seats and black wing mirror caps. The Homura versions equipped with the 184 HP Skyactiv-G 2.0 engine are also equipped with Bilstein shock absorbers, a strut brace, Brembo braking system and Bbs forged alloy wheels, while the Homura Mx-5 with the 132 HP Skyactiv-G 1.5 engine Fits new “Rays” alloy wheels.