More elegant, sportier and richer thanks to two special series that enrich the range. We’re talking about the Mazda Mx-5, updated on an aesthetic level with new colors for the bodywork, interior and hood. The new exterior tint, Zircon Sand, replaces Polymetal Gray to create an elegant color match with the brown soft top replacing the previous one in red. Furthermore, the opening and closing system has been modified to make it easier to switch between driving indoors and outdoors. The Mx-5 range is now divided into three trim levels, the basic Prime-Line, the intermediate Exclusive-Line and the top Homura. The Exclusive-Line and Homura trim levels can be enhanced with the optional Driver Assistance package which increases the Mx-5’s i-Activsense driving assistance technology. The top-of-the-range Homura version is the one that best enhances the sporting nature of the best-selling roadster in the world. Includes Recaro sports seats and black wing mirror caps. The Homura versions equipped with the 184 HP Skyactiv-G 2.0 engine are also equipped with Bilstein shock absorbers, a strut brace, Brembo braking system and Bbs forged alloy wheels, while the Homura Mx-5 with the 132 HP Skyactiv-G 1.5 engine Fits new “Rays” alloy wheels.
Mazda mx-5 2023: special series and prices
2023 also brings two Special Editions of Mx-5, Kazari and Kizuna. They are distinguished by their exclusive color combinations: Kazari sports Terracotta Nappa leather upholstery and a brown soft top, while Kizuna combines white Nappa leather upholstery with a blue soft top. Both models have the Driver Assistance package as standard and, for the RF variant, they can also be equipped with a hard top in Gloss Black. News also for the 132 HP Skyactiv-G 1.5 engine, now available on the entire MX-5 range. Like the 2.0-litre, it has been updated with the Ise system (Induction Sound Enhancer), to make the sporty sound of the naturally aspirated engine more engaging. The MX-5 2023 can already be ordered from today in Mazda showrooms with a list price starting from 29,900 euros for the Skyactiv G 1.5 132 HP version with manual transmission in Prime Line construction up to 41,350 euros for the RF variant with Skyactiv G 2.0 184 HP in Homura construction.
