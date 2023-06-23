On the occasion of MIMO Monza Open Air Motor Show 2023 the evolution of the Mazda MX-5 boat version NM Conceptdeveloped by Gorgon Cars. The NM+ was built from one Mazda MX-5 NA fully restored. The car has been updated from single to two-seatermechanically, improved in the frame and components, and finished with exclusive materials.

Mazda MX-5 NM+ the evolution of the previous project, is one light and powerful two-seater speedster, which remains faithful to the mechanical architecture of the original model. It retains the four-cylinder front enginemanual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

The NM+ is characterized by a slender and tapered bodywork. Inside is the powerful 4-cylinder engine 2 liter Skyactiv-G from 220 HP and 225 Nm of torque, considered the most efficient and performing ever produced by Mazda. The engine was installed in backward positionto facilitate the balancing of the weights between the two axles.

The car is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission from MX-5ND, in addition to a self-locking rear differential and PPF, an aluminum cross member that contributes to structural rigidity.

Lighter with carbon fiber

During the development of the NM+, Gorgona Cars redesigned the e lightened all additional body parts. The cabin tonneau cover, front fairings and aerodynamic humps behind the seats have been completely redesigned. Using the carbon fiber and optimizing the design, the new components they weigh about half of those present on the NM Concept, which were made in glass fiber.

The rear humps have been reshaped to improve aerodynamics, while the cockpit tonneau cover now includes a fairing that houses the instrumentation. A distinctive feature is the central bridge which separates the driver and passenger zones, creating two separate cockpits. This bridge also helps to reduce turbulence and allows for different routing options customization. The front fairing has been redesigned to offer greater protection from the wind and can be integrated with a transparent aero-screen.

The design of the superstructures was carried out in collaboration with various automotive companies in Turin, including SPEED for design and engineering services, Huron for CNC milling and 3D printing, and Jm for making the composite material components used on the NM+.

Mazda MX-5 NM+ chassis features

The NM+ features an extremely rigid thanks to the new “brancardo alto”, which contributes to a greater torsional stiffnessnearly double that of the base MX-5 NA. This element, positioned halfway up the original door, creates a passenger cell in the shape of a tubimproving passenger safety in the event of a side impact.

The frame is further strengthened by a hidden rollbar under the aerodynamic humps, which also acts as a stiffener for the rear end. They were welded new sturdy steel spars under the floor of the car, integrating the original ones. Moreover, they are present reinforcing welds additions in different parts of the chassis, similar to those used on racing cars. Reinforcement bars have been added to both the front and rear axles.

The Mazda MX-5 NM+ features a body with chrome details originally replaced by black elements. THE 15″ Enkei RPF1 light alloy wheels they are mounted on tyres Yokohama A052 in the size of 205/55. The car features an adjustable sports suspension and a new brake system.

The interiors are characterized by simplicity, with the absence of radio, climate control or other options. The monocoque seats of the Luso Motors RCC are light and modern, the steering wheel of Momo it has a small diameter and the instrumentation is positioned between the front fairing and the rigid tonneau cover. Dashboard, door panels and seat cushions are upholstered in Alcantara.

Mazda MX-5 NM+ DATA SHEET

Body type: two-seater barchetta

Wheelbase: 226cm

Length: 395cm

Width: 168cm

Height: 105cm

Front track: 141cm

Rear track: 142.7cm

Front tyres: 205/55 R15

Rear tyres: 205/55 R15

Dry weight: about 800 Kg

Boot capacity: 160L

Motor

Splitting: 4 cylinders in line, 16 valves, direct injection

Engine capacity: 1,998 cm3 3

Maximum power: 220 HP

Maximum torque: 225Nm

Transmission

Gearbox: 6-speed manual

Differential: rear limited slip

Aerodynamics

Front splitter

Rear extractor

Flat bottom

Rear hood with nolder (Gfrp)

Electrical system

Custom electrical system

Led pop-up optical groups

Led direction indicators

Chassis/Brakes/Wheels

Tubular front sub-frame

Adjustable sports suspension

15″ Enkei RPF1 alloy wheels

Yokohama A052 205/55 tyres

