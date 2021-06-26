About the fact that the new generation of Mazda MX-5 will be electrified there are no doubts. On the type of electrification that the Japanese car manufacturer intends to apply on its roadster, however, there is some perplexity. Will it be mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric? It is unclear at the moment: Mazda at the moment limited itself to announcing that the MX-5 will continue to be sold as well. after 2030, the year set by the Japanese brand after which 25% of its models will be electric and the remaining 75% characterized by some form of electrification.

Mazda MX-5, electrified version by 2030

At the moment all the hypotheses of electrification of the MX-5 are under consideration by Mazda. And also the solution of an internal combustion engine powered by a biofuel it is not to be excluded a priori. As reported by Carscoops, the most accredited hypothesis seems to be that of one mild-hybrid version with 48 Volt system, characterized by a compact battery pack and a small electric motor that guarantees a relatively low zero-emission driving range. However, the possibility of seeing the new MX-5 in a plug-in hybrid version seems to be more remote, at least for the moment, while that of a 100% electric variant seems not to be contemplated to date. To be clear, the only certainty at the moment is that the Japanese roadster will debut in its new generation in an electrified variant, no further details are known.