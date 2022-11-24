In the 2023 comes the updated version of the Mazda MX-5 record spider. The novelties are purely aesthetic and also concern the range. In the MY 2023 version the MX-5 is offered in the set-ups Prime Line, Exclusive Line And Homura. The MX-5 is powered by engines Skyactiv-G 1.5 with 132 HP and Skyactiv-G 2.0 with 184 HP.

Mazda MX-5 2023

The 2023 Mazda MX-5 offers a new choice of colors for bodywork, hood and interiors and a brand new range structure that offers complete equipment even on the basic trim levels.

Mazda MX-5 2023 side view

Among the novelties we find a new external tint, Zircon Sandwhich replaces the Polymetal Greyand a renewed soft top of the MX-5 roadstersmanual type, equipped with a mechanism which makes it easier to open and close. The soft top is also available in colour Browninstead of the previous red one.

Mazda MX-5 2023 range and trims

The Mazda MX-5 is offered in a new range structure with three levels: basic equipment Prime-Linethe intermediate one Exclusive Line and the top of the range Homura. The Exclusive-Line and Homura trim levels can be enriched with the optional package Driver Assistancewhich increases the already complete range of driver assistance technologies i-Activsense of the MX-5.

Mazda MX-5 2023 soft top in Kazari fabric

Two new Special Edition models are also offered in 2023, Kazari and Kizunawhich are distinguished by the color combinations: Khazars has coatings in Terracotta nappa leather and brown soft topwhile Kizuna matches the finishes in White Nappa leather on the blue soft top. Both models have the package as standard Driver Assistance and, for the RF bodyworkcan be equipped with the hard roof also in colour Glossy black.

Mazda MX-5 2023 Homura

The Homura trim level of the 2023 Mazda MX-5 features numerous sporty details including the Recaro seatsand black door mirror caps.

Mazda MX-5 2023 BBS alloy wheels

The Homura versions equipped with the engine Skyactiv-G 2.0 with 184 HP they are also equipped with shock absorbers Bilsteina dome bar, Brembo braking system And forged alloy wheels bulletin board. Also in the range, the Homura with engine Skyactiv-G 1.5 with 132 HP mounts alloy wheels RAYS.

Mazda MX-5 2023 engines

The engine Skyactiv-G 1.5 with 132 HPnow available across the Mazda MX-5 range, also comes with the ISE system (Induction Sound Enhancer), a system already present on the engine Skyactiv-G 2.0 with 184 HPwhich enhances the sporty sound of the engine.

The 2023 MX-5 comes standard with the 6-speed manual gearboxthe; alternatively, limited to the 184 HP Special Edition Skyactiv-G 2.0 versions with RF bodywork, the automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Mazda MX-5 RF on the road

To further improve efficiency, the Skyactiv-G 2.0 is equipped with i-Eloopa capacitor-based braking energy recovery system and a stop shutdown system Mazda i-stop.

Mazda MX-5 2023 trim features

The trim of the Mazda MX-5 2023 can count on the technology called Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), i.e. kinematic control of posture. The KPC amplifies the inherent capabilities of the multi-link rear suspension of the MX-5, whose structure was designed to prevent the car body from lifting under braking.

When the MX-5 is cornering, especially under considerable cornering g forcesthe system applies the brakes slightly on the inside rear wheel to increase the“anti-lift” effectthereby suppressing body roll and stabilizing the MX-5 in a firmly tracking posture.

Mazda MX-5 RF on the road

On a very winding roadhowever the KPC immediately detects one speed difference between the rear wheels and reacts, increasing the level of intervention as needed.

Mazda MX-5 technology on board

Like its predecessor, the 2023 Mazda MX-5 delivers LED headlights with automatic adjustment of the trim, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors and an automatic climate control system as standard, as well as stainless steel inserts in the doorways.

Another strong point is the infotainment system MZD Connect from Mazda with 7″ color touchscreen and HMI Commander knob, digital radio (DAB) and six speakers. Smartphone integration via is also standard Apple CarPlay (now with wireless connection) e Android Autowhich displays on the MZD Connect displays of the car the apps installed on a smartphone and to use them safely.

Mazda MX-5 RF cockpit dashboard display MZD Connect 7″

The MX-5 2023 is also available with a specific nine-speaker BOSE audio system equipped with speakers in the headrests and with Mazda SD navigation system with 3D visualization of the maps.

ADAS on the new Mazda MX-5

As for safety equipment, the 2023 MX-5 offers the Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) and full-LED headlights with automatic range adjustment. THE ADAS systems of active safety also include theparking assistance (RCTA)which when reversing warns of vehicles approaching from the side, the Lane Change Assistant Plus (BSM)which also monitors blind spots, and the system Adaptive LED Matrix headlights with variable lighting modes.

The evolved system City Emergency Brake Assist (SCBS – Smart City Brake Support) detects vehicles and pedestrians in front of the car and activates automatic braking if necessary, while the City Emergency Brake Assist Plus (SCBS R – Smart City Brake Support Reverse) detects vehicles and obstacles behind the car. These add to the traffic sign recognition systems (Traffic Sign Recognition – TSR), driver fatigue warning (Driver Attention Alert – DAA) and rear view camera.

Mazda MX-5 2023 side view

Finally, the active bonnet, improved to better protect pedestrians, raises in the event of a collision with a pedestrian, creating a crucial deformation zone between the bonnet and the underlying hard parts of the engine

Mazda MX-5 2023 prices

The MX-5 2023 can be ordered immediately in Mazda dealerships with a list price between 29,900 euros of the Skyactiv G 1.5 132 HP 6MT Roadster Prime Line version, ei 41,350 euros of the Skyactiv G 2.0 184 6MT Homura version with RF bodywork.

👉 MX-5 Soft Top Prime-Line 1.5 Skyactiv-G 132 HP: 29,900 euros

👉 MX-5 Soft Top Exclusive-Line 1.5 Skyactiv-G 132 HP: 32,950 euros

👉 MX-5 Soft Top Homura 1.5 Skyactiv-G 132 HP: 35,450 euros

👉 MX-5 Soft Top Exclusive-Line 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 HP: 34,950 euros

👉 MX-5 Soft Top Homura 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 HP: 38,450 euros

👉 MX-5 RF Prime-Line 1.5 Skyactiv-G 132 HP: 32,250 euros

👉 MX-5 RF Exclusive-Line 1.5 Skyactiv-G 132 HP: 35,450 euros

👉 MX-5 RF Homura 1.5 Skyactiv-G 132 HP: 37,950 euros

👉 MX-5 RF Exclusive-Line 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 HP: 37,450 euros

👉 MX-5 RF Homura 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 HP: 41,350 euros

👉 MX-5 Soft Top Kazari 1.5 Skyactiv-G 132 HP: 34,450 euros

👉 MX-5 Soft Top Kizuna 1.5 Skyactiv-G 132 HP: 34,450 euros

👉 MX-5 Soft Top Kazari 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 HP: 35,450 euros

👉 MX-5 Soft Top Kizuna 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 HP: 34,950 euros

👉 MX-5 RF Kazari 1.5 Skyactiv-G 132 HP: 36,950 euros

👉 MX-5 RF Kizuna 1.5 Skyactiv-G 132 HP: 36,950 euros

👉 MX-5 RF Kazari 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 HP: 38,950 euros

👉 MX-5 RF Kizuna 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 HP: 38,950 euros

👉 MX-5 RF Kazari 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 HP 6AT: 40,950 euros

👉 MX-5 RF Kizuna 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 HP 6AT: 40,950 euros

Photo Mazda MX-5 2023

Guinness World Record Mazda MX-5 rally

