Mazda Italy the September 18, 2022 is planning the new edition of the meeting dedicated to MX-5, the best-selling roadster in the world. This year the event takes place inModena Autodromein the heart of the Motor Valley.

After two years of limitations, Mazda returns to the old and for the September 18, 2022 organizes the 2022 edition of the famous meeting dedicated to owners of MX-5, the best-selling spider in the world.

For this event, a prestigious location was chosen such as theModena Autodromewith more than 60 years of history in the racing world and a reference point for Motor Valley of Emilia-Romagna.

Last year, between yellow and red zones, Mazda had managed to organize “Back To Drive”, The widespread meeting held in complete safety, which saw the involvement of almost all the Italian regions.

The desire to go back to driving had led, on that occasion, 1,171 owners of MX-5 on the most beautiful landscapes in Italy: from the Alta Murgia National Park, to the valleys of Monte Terminillo, up to the Tonale Pass in Brescia.

The Mazda MX-5 Rally 2022 is shaping up to be a unmissable event. To be able to participate and confirm your presence, simply fill out the form at dedicated link.

This year the gathering is even more special, because the passion of all the Italian MX-5 Clubs finally merges into a single, great event.

