In the new year the Mazda MX-5 2022, characterized by improved handling and some new finishes external. The major novelty introduced by Mazda is of a technical nature and sees the introduction of the Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), a new technology that improves the rear suspension of the spider.

To improve the so-called connection Jinba Ittai between driver and car, Mazda has come up with the Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), a new technology developed exclusively for the MX-5.

The system recognizes a speed difference between the rear wheels when cornering, lightly operating the i brakes on the inner wheel. This prevents the lift, improving the characteristics of the multi-link suspension rear of the MX-5 and deleting the roll.

In short, KPC stabilizes the car, especially during hard curves with elevated G forces and on rough roads, greatly improving both the handling and comfort of the MX-5.

KPC, which adds no weight to the car, will be standard on all 2022 MX-5s, both with soft top and retractable fastback (RF).

The MX-5 2022, available in both Soft Top with manually operated canvas roof, both with bodywork RF (Retractable Fastback) with retractable hard top.

From a design point of view, both body versions provide new finishes: the elegant Platinum Quartz for the exteriors and the interiors, the unprecedented nappa leather in Terracotta Brown.

As for the hood of the Soft Top version, it adds to the black canvas and coloring Burgundy Red, a beautiful Blue refined. The RF boasts the fastest retractable hardtop on the market, with its ingenious and compact mechanism that allows you to open or close it in just 13 seconds, even in motion up to 10 km / h.

Mazda MX-5 2022 engines and performance

In terms of engines, the MX-5 2022 is powered by the well-known four-cylinder units a 132 HP Skyactiv-G 1.5 petrol And Skyactiv-G 2.0 with 184 HP Euro 6d (WLTP combined fuel consumption: 6.3-6.9 l / 100 km; CO emissions 2 : 142-145 g / km) equipped with 6-speed manual gearbox.

Both engines are also equipped with i-Eloop, a braking energy recovery system that considerably increases engine efficiency.

With the Skyactiv-G 2.0, the MX-5 Soft Top accelerates from zero to 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 219 km / h.

ADAS and technology aboard the MX-5 2022

Like the previous one, the Mazda MX-5 2022 delivers LED headlights with automatic trim adjustment, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors and a automatic air conditioning as standard, as well as stainless steel inserts in the elegant door sills.

Another important feature is the MZD Connect infotainment Mazda with color touchscreen from 7 “ and HMI Commander knob, digital radio (DAB) and six speakers. Also standard is the integration of the smartphone via Apple CarPlay (now with wireless connection) e Android Auto, which allows apps installed on a smartphone to be viewed on the vehicle’s MZD Connect display and used safely.

The MX-5 is also available with a specific BOSE sound system with nine speakers equipped with speakers in the headrests and with Mazda SD navigation with 3D map display.

As for safety equipment, the MX-5 2022 is offered with the Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) ei full-LED headlights with automatic flow rate adjustment. Active safety systems also includeparking assistance (RCTA), which in reverse warns of oncoming vehicles from the side, the Lane Change Assistant Plus (BSM), which also monitors blind spots, and the adaptive Matrix LED headlight system with variable lighting modes.

The evolved system City Emergency Brake Assist (SCBS – Smart City Brake Support) detects vehicles and pedestrians in front of the car and activates automatic braking if necessary, while the City Emergency Brake Assist Plus (SCBS R – Smart City Brake Support Reverse) detects vehicles and obstacles behind the car.

These are in addition to the Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Driver Attention Alert (DAA) and rear view camera systems.

Mazda MX-5 2022 prices, how much does it cost?

The new Mazda MX-5 2022 is offered in two trim levels Exceed and Sport, with engines respectively 1.5 l and 2.0 l Skyactiv-G.

Prices are included between 32,100 euros ei 35,750 euros for the Soft Top version e 38,250 euros for the Hard Top RF Retractable Fastback version. The latter is present in the range only in the most powerful engine and set-up Sport.

MX-5 Soft Top Exceed 1.5 Skyactiv-G 132 CV: 32,100 euros

MX-5 Soft Top Sport 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 CV: 35,750 euros

MX-5 RF Sport 2.0 Skyactiv-G 184 CV: 38,250 euros

Try the Mazda MX-5 special series Yamamoto Signature

Full Test Mazda MX-5 Special Series Yamamoto Signature VIDEO

