With the aim of continuing to spread the culture ofelectric and inform motorists of the advantages when it is convenient to buy an electric car Mazda kicked off the Operation Awareness for the MX-30 and electric mobility, providing all the tools for a conscious and serene purchase choice.

The initiative aims to emphasize the advantages and characteristics of electric cars, as well as on the practical aspects of their use.

How to find out if the electric Mazda MX-30 is worth it

Those interested in an electric car and buying the MX-30 to find out if it is convenient based on their mobility needs, motorists now have at their disposal a series of innovative tools.

Mazda has promoted the Operation Awareness initiative for the MX-30 and electric mobility

Specifically we have a online test, of thematic seminars held live by experts (Mazda Web eTalks), a contact center dedicated to electric mobility (eContact Center) and a series of video pills that explain electromobility, in addition toMX-30 Community Lab with over a thousand members, where you can exchange information and opinions.

Switch to electric car, test, how to know

In fact, a real one has been added to the MX-30 digital showroom survey which aims to establish the compatibility between needs of mobility and the characteristics of the car. Three simple questions: the presence of a box in which to reload the car, the availability of other cars in the family and the daily mileage greater or less than 120 km.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Electric car and Mazda, video tutorial to switch to electric

At the end of the questionnaire, you are directed to further tools deepening like seminars web eTalks to learn more about the MX-30.

To clarify all his doubts and questions, in view of a Mazda philosophy that favors the direct contact, you have a hot line available, the eContact Center, reachable by phone, email and WhatsApp, through which Mazda experts will answer all technical questions on the MX-30 (e-mail: mazdaecontactcenter@mazdaeur.com and cell: +39. 320.299.18.57).

Video how to recharge the electric car, the newsauto.it guide for Mazda

As an additional support tool, gods are available video tutorial regarding the daily use of an electric car: recharging from the electrical socket in the garage with wallbox, upgrading the electrical system, installing the wallbox, public recharging and fast charge recharging and, finally, the use of apps charging.

Mazda MX-30 electric photo

