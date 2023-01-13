The legendary Mazda rotary engine officially returns and is employed as range extenders to increase the autonomy ofelectric car MX-30. In this configuration e-Skyactiv R-EV the homologation is of plug-in hybrid car. The electric range varies considerably depending on the capacity of the car’s on-board battery. However, switching to a high capacity battery to extend autonomy comes with challenges. The biggest batteries they cost moreso using them would make the vehicle more expensive.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV rotary engine

Plug-in hybrids are a realistic solution to the range problems of electric vehicles. Currently, the most popular plug-in hybrid system is a parallel hybrid system in which both a and a are used for traction of the vehicle electric motor be a endothermic engine.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV rotary engine cutaway

Instead, the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV uses a series hybrid system which is based on a fully electric systembut to which it adds a generator combined with a compact heat engine.

The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV offers an electric range of 85km. On longer trips the 830 cm³ and 55 kW (74 HP) rotary engine at 4,700 rpm generates energy to power the traction battery from 17.8 kW. The petrol tank has a capacity of 50 litres.

Mazda Range extender rotary engine

The rotary engine on the Mazda MX-30 from 830 cm³ and 55 kW (74 hp) It is used just to generate power (range extender) and not to move the car. With a daily rechargethe MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV can be used as an electric car.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV rotary engine rotor

The Next generation Wankel it only serves to eliminate the annoying range anxietytypical of 100% electric vehicles.

Mazda MX-30 rotary engine, characteristics

The rotary engine of the Mazda MX-30 eSkyactiv R-EV uses a single rotor of 830 cm³ for the rotary engine generator. With a rotor radius of 120mm (the trochoidal curve of rotor motion) and a rotor width of 76mmits compact size allows for coaxial placement and integration with the electric motor, shock absorber and generator to achieve an overall width of less than 840mm which is housed in the same body of the MX-30 BEV.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV rotary engine

To reduce emissions and fuel consumption this rotary engine uses direct fuel injectionwhich allows to distribute the air-fuel mixture in the main combustion area and to obtain a more efficient combustion. Furthermore, direct injection atomizes the fuel upon injection making it possible vaporize enough petrol even at the lowest temperatures.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV rotary engine rotor operation

This also helps prevent excess fuel injection. The engine also adopts a exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR system) to improve fuel efficiency. The addition of an EGR system, which intervenes mainly at low revs and low loads, has improved petrol consumption by preventing cooling losses caused by the combustion chambers of rotary engines, which have a larger surface area than those of reciprocating engines. The sealing bands to 2.5 mm are applied to the end of each rotor to ensure the hermetic seal of the combustion chambers.

Mazda MX-30 plug-in hybrid features

The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV works like aplug-in hybrid car and therefore is endowed with three driving modes: Normal, EV and Reload. The choice of driving mode does not affect the maximum speed of 140 km/h of the car. As long as the battery power is enough, in the mode Normal the car will use the electric traction.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV

If more power is required than the battery can supply, for example when accelerating, the rotary engine generator is activated according to the degree of opening of the accelerator. For electric-only driving, just select the IV mode. The option Reload can be used to conserve the necessary amount of energy in the battery.

Charging Mazda MX-30 rotary engine

The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV is compatible with normal charging single phase And three-phase (in AC) and with the methods of fast charging (in DC). Furthermore, it can be connected to the charging systems of Type 2 and CCS. Using a unit of 36 kW fast chargingthe battery can be recharged from 20% to 80% in about 25 minutes. With normal 11 kW three-phase (AC) chargingthe battery can be recharged in approx 50 minutes. Normal charging (AC) single-phase 7.2 kW will take approx 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV charging

The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV supports power functionality V2L (vehicle laden), which allows you to operate electrical appliances and devices up to 1,500W using the socket in the load compartment.

BATTERY REFILL WEATHER 17.8 kWh Single-phase AC 7.2 kW 1h30

min. 17.8 kWh Three-phase AC 11 kW 50 mins. 17.8 kWh Rapid DC 36 kW 25 mins. Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV battery charging times

Mazda MX-30 electric motor and battery

The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV is equipped with a electric motor high power with a maximum power of 125 kW (170 hp) at 9,000 rpm which can dispense a pair of 260Nm at 4,481rpm. The body of the electric motor is oil cooled.

The energy comes from one lithium battery from 17.8 kWwhich guarantees 85 km of autonomy exclusively in electric. To make the battery as compact as possible, a configuration was chosen for high energy density and the high voltage components were wired using a bar wiring. The slim structure of the refrigerant cooling system also minimizes the height of the battery compartment.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV bodyshell

It has also been improved body stiffness firmly attaching the battery case to the car body and taking a 50 liter fuel tank with minimal impact on cabin space.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV Edition R

The Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV with rotary engine differs from the pure electric mainly for the e-Skyactiv R-EV logo on the right side of the rear of the car and for the rotor emblem on the front wheel arches. In the center of it appears the letter “e” to represent the generation of energy.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV Edition R

On the market it can be purchased in the set-up Edition R Mazda, where the “R” stands for “return” of the rotary engine. This special series is characterized by the body in Maroon Rouge Metallicwhich pays homage to the roof of the Mazda R360 Coupe, our first car. This color is in contrast to the basic color black of the bodywork. Inside, the mats on the front and rear seats and the headrests on the front seats are branded Edition R.

Prices Mazda MX-30 rotary engine

The Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV is available in three trim levels Prime Line, Exclusive Line And Makoto with list prices between 38,150 euros of the Prime Line e 41,400 euros of the Makoto version. In addition, two special versions are planned advantage and Edition R which cost respectively 39,650 euros And 45,650 euros.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV rotary engine

The first units of the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV will be available in Mazda showrooms from the start summer 2023. The car is on promotion for orders until March 31, 2023 with the Welcome Bonuswhich provides up to 8,500 Euro benefit thanks also to the government incentives in case of state scrapping.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV Edition R headrest

The purchase must be formalized through the formula “Get & Drive Smart” including theft and fire insurance for 2 years which provides only for the payment of a advancewithout having to pay installments or interest for the next 2 years: at the end of this period, you can decide whether to keep, return or replace the car.

👉 MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV Prime Line: 38.150 euros

👉 MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV Exclusive Line: 39,100 euros

👉 MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV Makoto: 41.400 euros

👉 MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV Advantage: 39.650 euros

👉 MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV Edition R: 45.650 euros

Photo Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV

Mazda MX-30 electric test video

Mazda MX-30 seen and tested VIDEO

