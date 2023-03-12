Five stars and highest rating in Euro NCAP tests for Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv in R-EV configuration, the plug-in hybrid version of the first electric car from Hiroshima equipped with a Wankel engine as a range extender. In 2020, the year of the launch of the Japanese full electric, the evaluations had already obtained the maximum result but now these data have also been applied to the PHEV variant.

Top safety in every category

Both declinations of MX-30 get remarkable scores in all four Euro NCAP test categories: Adult Occupant – 91%, Child Occupant – 87%, Vulnerable Road User (Pedestrian Safety) – 68% Driver Safety Assist Technologies – 73%. They also earned top scores in side impact tests, as well as top safety performance ratings in 6- and 10-year-old crash tests for both frontal and side impacts. This excellent performance is the result of three key factors: the latest Skyactiv vehicle architecture which offers a highly rigid yet lightweight bodyshell that absorbs shocks. A range of advanced Activsense safety technologies that help drivers identify potential risks and reduce the likelihood of damage or injury. High standards of pedestrian protection mitigating the impact in the event of a collision with vulnerable road users.

The characteristics of Mazda MX-30 R-EV

On the new MX-30 R-EV, the powertrain configuration provides a 17.8 kWh battery with an 830cc petrol rotary engine and electric motor that together deliver a power of over 240 HP. The range in electric mode of this version of the Japanese SUV reaches 85 kilometres in the WLTC combined cycle, but can go up to 110 kilometers in urban driving. The recharging times are rather limited: it takes a maximum of an hour and a half using a 7.2 kWh charger to go from 20 to 80% of the battery, with the times being reduced to 50 minutes if you rely on a 11 kW unit and 25 minutes with a 36 kWh system.