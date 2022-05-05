Off to sales on the Italian market for MX-30 2022 which comes with a series of aesthetic innovations for interiors and exteriors in relation to the colors as well as some updates in terms of charging performance, power supply functionality and an evolution of the EV sound. The new price list of the MY2022 of the Japanese brand’s electric compact SUV starts at 36,550 euros, with a completely revolutionized offer thanks to the new Prime Line, Exclusive Line and Makoto trim levels. The latter, which represents the top of the range, has a starting cost of 39,400 euros.

Between Exclusive Line and Makoto then the special Advantage version is introduced, offered at a list price of 37,650 euros. Thanks to these prices, Mazda MX-30 will be included in the system of concessions provided by the incentives, when the new bonuses will finally become operational (the cost is in fact less than 35,000 + VAT). Technical updates of the Mazda MX-30 2022 consist of the new internal On Board Charger (OBC), now of the 11 kW three-phase type, and the possibility of using fast charging with maximum absorption power up to 50 kW. Thanks to these changes, the recharging time at public columns that yield current in three-phase mode is significantly reduced. In fact, the charging time from 20% to 80% takes only 1 hour and 50 minutes, while at the fast charging stations in direct current (DC) it takes only 26 minutes.

A further technical update that features the MX-30 2022 concerns the electrical sound that is transmitted inside the passenger compartment from the speakers of the audio system: the sound frequency has been further optimized to be even more natural, increasing the qualities of interior comfort and helping drivers to recognize the amount of torque transmitted from the electric powertrain. The new Prime Line and Exclusive Line versions, both equipped with the main driver assistance systems including emergency braking near intersections and the Head Up Display for projection of driving information on the windscreen. The Prime Line access version is equipped with 18 ”alloy wheels, LED headlights, infotainment system complete with 8 speakers and Carplay / Android Auto, satellite navigator, rear view camera, automatic climate control and light / rain sensors. The mid-range Exclusive Line version adds further features such as electric heating for the front seats, steering wheel and windscreen, electrically foldable mirrors, 150 W socket and rear center armrest.

The top-of-the-range version Makoto stands out for the presence of LED matrix headlights and the outer pillars in satin gray or glossy black, to which are added standard interior equipment that increases comfort on board and the seat upholstery available in 3 different shades: Modern Confidence (white) with Denim inserts, Industrial Vintage (brown) with black leatherette inserts and the new Urban Expression with totally black upholstery, which lend a decisive elegance to the design. In addition, the interiors are enriched with cork details as well as the door trims are made of PET material derived from recycled plastic. Among the Exclusive Line and Makoto versions, the special Advantage version is introduced whose strength is the high equipment / price ratio, offering as standard numerous features that characterize the top of the Makoto range but at a lower list price of 1,850 euros compared to to the latter. As for the liveries, the Mazda MX-30 2022 boasts 10 colors, among which the 4 bi-colors with a glossy black roof contrasting with the body color stand out.