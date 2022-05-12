Technical and stylistic news for Mazda MX-30. The first full electric of the Hiroshima brand will soon arrive on the market with the 2022 version in which the Japanese house has condensed some updates that will facilitate and further improve the experience behind the wheel of the battery-powered crossover. The new MX-30 will be on sale as early as July in all European markets.

The first innovations concern the charging functions, with the MY2022 of the Mazda electric which supports 11 kW three-phase AC charging, while also improving DC fast charging performance thanks to compatibility with 40 and 50 kW infrastructure. This also shortens the time to do the full energy, with only 26 minutes to wait at the fast columns. The EV sound of the MX-30 helps drivers subconsciously recognize the amount of torque generated by the power unit. For 2022, the frequency of the sound has been further optimized to be similar to other sounds heard while the car is running, such as wheels and wind noise, so that drivers can recognize the amount of torque naturally. with no sense of sound being unusual.

In addition to the current combinations of interior colors Modern confident (white) and Industrial vintage (brown), the MX-30 2022 introduces a new Urban expression, completely black finishes that give a strong elegance to the design. The new all-black interior is enlivened by gray and white accents on the denim fabric trim, dark brown cork console and door handle trim. The number of multi-tone color combinations has been increased to four, with Mazda’s Jet Black and new Zircon Sand added to the range. Paired with the all-black interior of the Urban expression, Zircon Sand is a natural beige inspired by zircon sand, reflecting Mazda’s heritage in casting mold making. The second new multi-tone color scheme combines a Jet Black body and roof with silver pillar frames and, once again, an all-black interior. Additionally, the Soul Red Crystal multi-tone exterior color scheme is now also paired with an all-black upper for a sportier look.