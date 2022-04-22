The Mazda Museumlocated in the headquarters of Hiroshima, has been completely renovated. The museum exhibits vintage vehicles and artifacts that trace the history of the company since its foundation. In view of the opening to the public scheduled for May 23, 2022both the design of the spaces and the museum exhibits were completely renewed.

With a uniform color scheme paired with warm lighting and surfaces in woodthe interiors and exteriors of the new Mazda Museum have all been redesigned according to the latest Mazda brand design concepts, providing visitors with an elegant yet welcoming space.

The Mazda museum features ten zones different display areas, with finishes and lighting in line with the theme of each area.

The entire museum has been designed to offer visitors a narrative experience of Mazda’s vision for the future and of ideas expressed in all the cars that Mazda has launched around the world since its inception.

In addition, the entrance hall also features an area where you can admire the latest Mazda models on display.

In addition, the Mazda Museum Online on the Manufacturer’s official website, to allow many more visitors to explore the museum’s exhibits. Indeed, Mazda delivers virtual tours guided with detailed explanations for each area and videos of the exhibition made with the help of drones.

Mazda Kids Channel It also provides easy-to-understand explanations for children about the automotive industry and the manufacturing of Mazda cars. For the time being, both the Mazda Museum online and the children’s channel are only available in Japanese while the versions in English they will be introduced later.

Entrance hall: It represents the style of the Mazda brand and features the latest Mazda models Zone 1: 1920 – 1959: Origin of the Monotsukuri spirit (in car manufacturing). Zone 2, 3: 1960+: Paving the way to becoming a different vehicle manufacturer (Part 1) Zone 4: Motorsport: A global challenge for Mazda, its prestige and its technology Zone 5, 6 and 7: 1960+: Paving the way to becoming a different vehicle manufacturer (Part 2) Zone 8: Technology: Mazda’s human-centered Monotsukuri Zone 9: Tour of visit in the assembly line of the cars Zone 10: Mazda’s vision for the next 100 years

