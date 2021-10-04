Mazda has repeatedly stressed its desire to make the most of the partnerships that bind it to other Japanese manufacturers. A relationship that the Hiroshima brand wants to bring to fruition to try to increase its range and continue to guarantee a transversal offer to its customers. The possible arrival of a new model based on the Toyota Yaris, a compact city that can replace the Mazda2 within the line-up of the Japanese brand, taking advantage of the partnership that binds Mazda to the Japanese car manufacturer.

The car, based on the Yaris THS, the Toyota Hybrid System, should debut in Europe by the end of 2022, thus allowing Mazda to have an electrified city car that allows the brand to comply with the increasingly stringent emissions regulations in the Old Continent. “We are continuing with our multi-solution approach that offers appropriate solutions to meet the power mix, uniqueness and needs of customers in each country and region. – a Mazda spokesperson said at the end of 2020 during an interview with Autocar – “As one of the multi-solution measures, we have concluded that THS is the optimal solution to meet the needs and requirements of each region. This collaboration is the result of discussions based on our Toyota-Mazda partnership policy to use the corporate resources of both companies efficiently, while respecting the brand and the independence of each other’s management. ”