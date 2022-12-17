Mazda Italia renews for the 15th consecutive year his support for Peter Pan – the Association that has been taking care of children with cancer in Rome for twenty-eight years – making available a Mazda CX-5 that will allow volunteers to accompany the young guests and their families in maximum comfort and in complete safety in their transfers from the homes where they are welcomed to the Bambino Gesù children’s hospital.

Founded in 1994 as a voluntary association, Peter Pan has grown a lot over the years and since 2000 it has offered free hospitality to non-resident families in the city who have to spend sometimes very long periods in the capital in order to look after their children. In addition to the possibility of staying in thirty-two housing units equipped with services and large common areas that favor socialization, the families hosted are tried to let the atmosphere of “normality” breathe throughout the therapy time, the value of which is appreciated only after having lost. All this thanks to the support of 200 specially trained volunteers and the help of a small professional staff who together ensure the functioning of the structures 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

On 16 November this year, Peter Pan inaugurated the Third Star, a reception facility with 40 new lodgings for children with cancer and their families fleeing wars and countries at risk. At the moment there are already 15 Ukrainian families welcomed, who will also receive support for the bureaucratic procedures that concern them, as well as psychological assistance, language courses, job orientation and housing research.

Mazda Italy has been at Peter Pan’s side since 2007, renewing year after year the free loan of a car to make the little Peter Pans “fly” even faster through the streets of Rome to therapy sessions, at the station, at the airport and for every need of the Association. For this Christmas, the people of Mazda Italia have decided to contribute to Peter Pan’s activities also through a donation; a small contribution to support the numerous services that Peter Pan offers: parents the help of a psycho-oncologist to work out the weight of the disease and relate to their sick child, minors the precious support of a developmental psychologist and then still home and hospital school lessons, creative workshops and trips. A strong bond that bases its foundations on Mazda Italia’s commitment to solidarity with a concrete contribution and in the belief that only united can every battle be won, even the toughest.