Mazda in Abruzzo he organized Mazda AWD Experiencean event to test on snow the system of i-Activ AWD all-wheel drive on various models. The tests also involved extreme conditions, allowing the evaluation of the effectiveness of proprietary systems such as the G-Vectoring Control Plus and on the CX-60, the Kinematic Posture Control. In addition to the plug-in hybrid SUV, the Mazda3, CX-30 And CX-5.

Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics technology

The Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics, part of Mazda's Skyactiv series, they represent a breakthrough in integrated engine, transmission, chassis and body control technologies. These technologies aim to improve thehuman-centric experience (philosophy Jinba Ittai) which characterizes the Mazda range.

Mazda AWD Experience range in Abruzzo

Road safety, responsive control and ease of driving are essential elements for an enjoyable and safe driving experience. The system i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)with predictive capabilities and real-time torque control, contributes to guidance comfortable, fun and safe in any condition.

The continuous evolution of technologies, in line with Mazda's Kaizen philosophy, has led to the development of AWD system integrated with the G-Vectoring Control Plus.

Mazda CX-60 on the snow in the AWD Experience in Abruzzo

On the flagship CX-60with longitudinal architecture and prevalent rear-wheel drive, the system is present Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) designed to increase stability and traction in corners, while maintaining driver sensitivity and involvement. This system intervenes starting from a centrifugal force greater than 0.3 g.

Mazda i-Activ All-Wheel Drive all-wheel drive

Smart technology i-Activ All-Wheel Drive of Mazda driving ensures numerous advantages, guaranteeing safety, controllability and predictability of the vehicle's behavior on different road surfaces and driving conditions.

Mazda i-Activ AWD all-wheel drive

The system automatically adjusts torque distribution between the front and rear wheels, adapting it to different conditions and the driver's intentions. Thanks to 27 sensorsthe system operates in this way predictiveanticipating slips and regulating traction in real time.

How does it work

The ideal torque distribution is managed according to driving conditions, driver intentions and needs, ensuring a smooth transition from front-wheel drive to all-wheel drive when necessary. On the CX-60 which is instead a permanent integral with the prevalence of torque at the rear, the distribution goes from 90:10 to 50:50.

Mazda CX-30 on the snow in the AWD Experience in Abruzzo

The system is designed to maintain low fuel consumptionand and operate efficiently. By instantly detecting the driver's intentions through the accelerator pedal, the system can adapt to various driving phases, such as acceleration, braking and steering angle when cornering.

i-Activ AWD technology carefully monitors external signals, such as wheel slipground and vehicle speed, windshield wipers and ambient temperature, to predict slippery or dangerous road conditions.

Mazda CX-60 on the snow in the AWD Experience in Abruzzo

Under normal conditions, the system operates autonomously, automatically tightening the clutch pack when necessary, ensuring maximum reactivity and controllability even on rough terrain. The i-Activ AWD technology deactivates the traction control system, ensuring maximum grip, both on snow, rain and dirt roads.

Mazda G-Vectoring Control (GVC) technology

The i-Activ AWD all-wheel drive system integrates seamlessly with the technology G-Vectoring Control (GVC), introduced in 2017 with Mazda's Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics suite of technologies. The GVC optimizes the load on the wheels curve to improve vehicle management and comfort by acting on engine torque. In combination with i-Activ AWD traction control technology, GVC improves steering neutrality, ensuring vehicle behavior more precise and controlled.

Mazda 3 on the snow in the AWD Experience in Abruzzo

GVC Plus, the second generation of Mazda's vehicle dynamics control technology, adds the direct control of yaw moment via the brakes, contributing to smooth transitions between roll, pitch and yaw. This system offers a safer ride by improving the vehicle's ability to make sharp turns and handle emergency maneuvers in various road conditions.

Kinematic Posture Control on Mazda CX-60 and MX-5

Introduced in 2022, the Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) it is a system developed to enhance cornering stability, maintaining the driver's sensitivity and involvement. This technology is implemented on cars with a longitudinal engine-gearbox arrangement and traction prevalent on the rear wheels, such as the CX-60 and the MX-5.

Mazda CX-60 on the snow in the AWD Experience in Abruzzo

The KPC applies a light braking force to the rear wheel internal/unloaded during cornering, reducing body roll and providing greater safety when cornering. A distinctive aspect of the KPC is its ability to improve the driving experience without adding weight, as it requires no additional hardware.

Mazda test on the snow in Abruzzo

During the event, they were addressed approx 500km of road tests through curves and hairpin bends. Mazda's philosophy, Jinba Ittaiwhich represents the symbiosis between horse and rider, was at the center of the experience, evolving towards proactive safety and total control of the car.

Mazda CX-60 on the snow in the AWD Experience in Abruzzo

The stability and safety of Mazda systems have been tested on Roccaraso Snow Driving track, highlighting the i-Activ AWD system's ability to prevent loss of grip in variable conditions. The G-Vectoring Control Plus instead it demonstrated improved performance, maintaining naturalness and driving pleasure.

Photo Mazda AWD Experience in Abruzzo

