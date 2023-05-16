Hybrid sports car with rotary engine: Mazda he is thinking about it and has deposited some patents in the USA talking about a sports model a rear-wheel Drive with rotary engine and hybrid power supply. The famous Wankel engine he is already back protagonist as range extenders to generate energy for the battery and consequently increase the electric range MX-30.

Mazda rotary and hybrid engine

According to the patent filed by Mazda in the US, the rotary engine on a hybrid car provides three rotors. Technically the Wankel would be used as a traction unit and mated to units 34 HP permanent magnet synchronous electric motorintegrated in the gearbox, which sends the drive torque to the rear wheels only.

Mazda patent of a rotary engine with three rotors applied to a hybrid sports car

The hybrid drive of the Mazda patent also provides for two others 23 HP electric motors mounted at the front, one for each wheel, so as to create an electric four-wheel drive system.

The electric motors would be powered by four 48 Volt modules, placed in a single battery pack. And when maximum power is needed, two Mosfet transistors allow reconfiguration in two pairs. so as to allow operation in series a 96 volts.

Mazda range extender rotary engine rotor

According to Mazda the use of low voltage modulesin itself safer for humans, allows lowering the costs and weight of those protection measures which, on the contrary, would be necessary by adopting high voltage modules.

Mazda Wankel rotary engine

Mazda has never abandoned the revolutionary rotary engine design Wankelwhich also allowed her to triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1991. After having temporarily shelved it in the 2012when the production of the RX-8he decided to re-propose it in the development of his own first electric car.

Mazda RX Vision concept

After being used as a range extender, the rotary engine could now equip an ad model hybrid power supply or even ad hydrogen. Now he might go back to one coupe car rear-wheel drive with similar shapes to RX-Vision concept presented in 2015.

