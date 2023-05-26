Mazda Motor Corporation has announced that the Le Mans-winning Mazda 787B will make a demonstration1 on the occasion of the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 91st edition of the race will be held on the French Sarthe circuit in Le Mans from 7 to 11 June 2023.

The legendary Mazda 787B

The Mazda 787B, powered by a four-rotor rotary engine, was the first Japanese car to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1991. The invitation to perform at the circuit came from the ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest ), organizer of the event scheduled for 9 and 10 June. For the occasion, the car will be driven by Yojiro Terada, who holds the record of 29 participations in Le Mans. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the winning cars of previous editions will be exhibited from 1 June to 2 July at the Le Mans Museum, located near the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Track rides and exhibition at Le Mans Classic

In addition, the Mazda 787B will demonstrate laps of the short course of the circuit on the evenings of 9 and 10 June before the start of the 24 Hours and, on this occasion, will also drive the full circuit together with other iconic Toyota Motor Corporation/TOYOTA Japanese cars Gazoo Racing who have won Le Mans. The Mazda 787B is also scheduled to perform on the circuit at the Le Mans Classic from 30 June to 2 July.

A Mazda-themed exhibition

During the week of the Le Mans centenary edition, there will also be an exhibition on the theme of “Japan Endless Discovery”, the result of a collaboration between the Japanese National Tourism Organization (JNTO – Japan National Tourism Organization), Toyota and Mazda. In addition to promoting tourism to Japan for Le Mans 24 Hours spectators, Japan’s carbon neutrality initiatives will be showcased and Mazda will showcase the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV equipped with the latest rotary engine which acts as an electrical generator.