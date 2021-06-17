Mazda for the near future aim for zero emissions by 2050. To achieve the goal, the Japanese brand has announced that it will accelerate its own electrification plans global. In this regard that by 2030 a quarter of its products will be fully electric while all the others will be electrified in some form.

Between 2022 and 2025, Mazda will therefore introduce a range of new products using the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture, mainly for Japan, Europe, the United States, China is ASEAN. This range will include five hybrid models (48 V mild-hybrid petrol and diesel), five models PHEV plug-in hybrids is three electric models.

Mazda Skyactiv EV electric car platform

Mazda is also developing a dedicated platform for electric vehicles, the Skyactiv EV Scalable Architecture, which will be used for electric vehicles of various sizes and body types on the products that will be launched between 2025 and 2030.

Mazda Skyactiv EV Scalable Architecture electric car platform

Mazda confirms its commitment to reduce emissions of CO2 of each car and is convinced that they should be exploited all available options to achieve climate neutrality.

Mazda PHEV plug-in hybrid car platform

Through the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture, electrification will continue hand in hand with the development of advanced technology for internal combustion engines, like the award-winning engine e-Skyactiv X, as well as with the introduction of new six-cylinder in-line engines.

Mazda thermal engines, biofuel and hydrogen

In many regions, Mazda is investing in different projects and partnerships to promote the development and use of renewable fuels on cars. In Japan, Mazda is involved in various research projects and joint studies as part of the ongoing collaboration between industry, academia and government to promote the widespread adoption of biofuels proceeds from the growth of microalgae.

In addition to electric, Mazda is also targeting other technologies such as biofuels and hydrogen

In Europe, Mazda was the first manufacturer to join the eFuel Alliance. The latter is a reality open to all companies and organizations that support the goal of establishing and promote hydrogen and climate-neutral fuels (e-fuels) to reduce CO2 emissions in transport.

Mazda Co-Pilot 1.0 autonomy guide from 2022

Mazda cars are made for the driver. To continue to pursue its industrial goal of achieving one society without traffic accidents, Mazda has announced that it will expand its advanced safety technologies with the introduction of its own system autonomous driving focused on man “Mazda Co-Pilot Concept”. This system will debut as Mazda Co-Pilot 1.0 on Mazda’s larger cars starting in 2022.

With the Mazda Co-Pilot Concept, Mazda will over time introduce a system that monitors condition of the driver everytime. If a sudden change in the physical conditions of the driver, the system switch to autonomous driving, taking the car to a safe place, stopping it and making one emergency call.

From 2022 Mazda introduces a “Mazda Co-Pilot Concept” autonomous driving system that monitors the condition of the driver

Together with five Japanese manufacturers, Mazda will develop common design specifications for on-board communication devices next generation, in order to arrive at a communication system standardized to provide more secure and stress-free connection services.

Mazda MX-30 electric photo

