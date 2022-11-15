The teaser of is online Mazda CX-90, the new SUV of the Hiroshima brand which will expand the range of the Japanese brand in the United States. After the arrival of the CX-60 which brought a new flagship for the Japanese car manufacturer to European roads, it is also time for the United States to have one of the new models announced for some months now. In the preview image you can see practically nothing of the new car, with a very small detail that does not allow to have any reference regarding the design characteristics of this SUV.

The new model is part of the Mazda’s new strategy to strengthen its presence among SUVs in various segments, with the CX-90, CX-70 and CX-50 which have been specifically designed for the North American market. The only confirmation given by the Hiroshima company concerns the engine which will be a six-cylinder in line, effectively confirming the rumors that had been leaked for some months. It’s unclear whether the CX-90 will replace the CX-9, introduced in 2015, or be sold alongside it. The CX-50, for example, was designed to be sold alongside the CX-5. The new Mazda CX-90 will most likely arrive in 2023 with specifications from MY2024 as a three-row SUV, a scheme similar to that of the CX-9, oriented towards a type of clientele that has always preferred more spacious models.

“As a result of a commitment to our craft and years of meticulous dedication to the people we serve comes a great pinnacle of everything we believe in and stand for”, Mazda writes about the CX-90 on its website. “An elegant, bold and powerful emotion tool, crafted and designed to curate and enhance every experience you share with it, inside and out.” The Japanese automaker then went on to say that this new model will represent “Mazda’s boldest expression of design to date.”