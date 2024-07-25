A summer tour in the dealerships of the Italian network to introduce the new flagship of the Hiroshima range. The new Mazda CX-80 is preparing to be the protagonist in the official sales network of the brand. It starts on July 29th from Rome and will proceed with stops throughout Italy for a total of 10 appointments, up to Treviso on August 30th.

Dimensions and engines

The new Mazda CX-80 completes the premium SUV range alongside the Mazda CX-60, and unlike the latter, it can comfortably accommodate up to 7 passengers, giving the driver safety and driving fun in the widest possible range of usage scenarios. Thanks to its large dimensions in which the 3,120 mm wheelbase stands out, it offers various options and great internal flexibility: it is possible to choose between the 7-seater option with a three-seater bench in the second row or the 6-seater option with two individual seats in the second row, with a central aisle or with a central console. The most spacious SUV from the Japanese manufacturer fully represents what is defined as a multi-solution approach, being available both with a 249 hp in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine equipped with M Hybrid BOOST48V technology and in the 327 hp Plug-in Hybrid version.

Setups

CX-80 is offered in 5 trims (Exclusive Line, Homura, Homura Plus, Takumi and Takumi Plus) all characterised by a high completeness of equipment in terms of comfort, versatility and safety; on all of them we therefore find 20” alloy wheels, LED headlights with light signature, the infotainment system with Alexa voice assistant and hybrid online and offline navigation system, three-zone climate control and sunshades for the rear seats, rear video camera, Smart Key, anti-theft device and Winter Pack with heated steering wheel, windscreen and front seats; the equipment of driving assistance systems is also notable, which also includes the warning of the presence of passengers or objects in the rear seats in addition to the assisted braking, rear monitoring and lane keeping systems.

The offer for customers with Mazda CX-80

The richer versions are characterized by the presence of additional equipment including, for example, Nappa leather upholstery, the system for adjusting and memorizing the driving position using Face Recognition, the rear door with Hands Free opening/closing, the Harmonic Acustic with integration of the Bose audio system and the panoramic glass roof. For this special occasion, until September 30 it will be possible to pre-order the new Mazda CX-80 by taking advantage of the special “Welcome Pack” offer which includes, for example, up to 5,000 euros of advantage in the event of a trade-in/scrapping, Mazda Advantage with a mini promotional rate, an accessories package that includes: illuminated door sills, luggage compartment protection, loading threshold protection, aluminum sports pedals, leather key cover. To celebrate this tour, the Mazda dealer network throughout Italy also wanted to pay homage to the first customers with the “Dealer Bonus”, which takes the form of an additional contribution of €1,500 to enrich the pre-launch offer for those who purchase it in advance by September 30th.