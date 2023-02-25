An everyone who thinks this is a joke: It’s not, it’s Mazda. As is well known, the slightly querulous Japanese continue to believe in the arts of the Wankel engine, and they dare to introduce new six-cylinder engines where all the others are only electricians.

The diesel is coming, the petrol engine will follow, both of which give food for thought. At least another ten years, until EU policy sends the combustion engine into forced retirement in Europe, it will play a role, in other regions of the world anyway. Or at least until the use of the electric drive has arrived at eye level in everyday first vehicles.

Solid processed

Such is undoubtedly the CX-60 E Skyactive D, a stately SUV that is not afraid to compete with the VW Touareg or Mercedes-Benz GLE. Solidly built and furnished with a subtle taste of its own, the Mazda is aimed at a group that likes and does its own thing.









No advantage can be gained without thinking around the corner, in this case without thinking around the wave. The surface of the combustion chamber is similar to that of the Silver Star roller coaster at Europapark; the high-pressure injection system shoots the mixture precisely onto the elevation, the composition of which is dosed as lean as possible. In conjunction with a few additional tricks, the technology should be abstinent than ever, which is why Mazda has invited to a consumption drive.

Motorway, country road, uphill, downhill, maximum 130 km/h, don’t rush, don’t sneak, 200 kilometers route. Base: SUV, 3.3 liter six-cylinder diesel, eight-speed automatic, 200 hp, rear-wheel drive, fueling with the pipette. The rudest team burned an average of 7.02 liters, the author’s 5.32 liters, the savings rolls 4.58 liters. The truth is that the engine, which works solidly with a deliberately smoothed torque curve, doesn’t feel like three-liter six-boom, this task is incumbent on an even more potent version. But what engineers can do when they are allowed to . . . Like I said, something to think about.