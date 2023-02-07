Mazda’s choice to launch a new version of its CX-60 SUV equipped with a 3.3 liter diesel engine it could be taken by many as a strategic choice that is not entirely apt when compared to the current times and the pace that the electrification process is taking, not only at the Italian level. But even the most skeptical will soon change their mind because the efficiency demonstrated by this SUV and with this engine reaches extremely high levels: we were able to see for ourselves through a 200-kilometre test drive that winded through motorways, city streets, expressways and hilly and mountainous routes around Barcelona.

Before delving into the driving experience and our impressions behind the wheel of the Mazda CX-60 with e-Skyactiv D diesel engine, let’s take a look at this new SUV, which made its debut in a plug-in hybrid version just a few months ago. Aesthetically speaking, the work carried out by the Japanese brand is respectable: the front is deeply sculpted, with a silhouette with a long nose and truncated tail that create a powerful and dynamic shape, the new grille boasts a taller appearance, the wing is not missing characteristic with light function and the design of the headlights that develops vertically. The range of shades available for the bodywork of this model expands with the introduction of colour Rhodium White Premium Metallic (exactly that of the CX-60 that we tested), while the choice of aluminum alloy wheels ranges from 18″ to 20″.

By moving inside the cockpit, the large dashboard is characterized by continuous and decisive lines that cross the side air intakes and reach the door trim, reinforcing the interior spaciousness of the car. Also worth mentioning is the robust shape of the center console which extends from front to rear, while the seat position can be adjusted in height without changing the occupant’s posture. The steering wheel is also adjustable, the inclination and depth of which can be changed by 45 mm and 70 mm respectively. Also notable is the all-new Driver Personalization System, which recognizes the driver and automatically adjusts the position of the seat, steering wheel, mirrors, HUD, and even climate and audio settings. From a point of view technologicalfurthermore, the HMI interface is characterized by the fully LCD TFT instrument panel, by a large Head-up Display and by a central 12.3″ infotainment screen.

However, the real fulcrum of our test drive was the new e-Skyactiv D engine, a 3.3-litre diesel engine available in two power levels, 200 HP and 254 HP (249 for the Italian market). Our test was carried out at the wheel of the less powerful version of the SUV, the 200 HP one, combined with rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. More than performance, our test focused on performance consume of Mazda CX-60 diesel: the goal was to complete a mixed course of 200 kilometers using as little fuel as possible. A challenge overcome with flying colours: if the Japanese manufacturer has in fact declared an average consumption of 5.0 l/100 km, once the final destination is reached, the display of our CX-60, always driven in “Normal” driving mode, recited 4.1 l/100 km. Our riding style the whole way was regular, like that of those who use the car every day: translated, there were no sudden and unjustified acceleration peaks, but neither slowdowns or excessive braking which may have “falsified” the final balance of the test. Also assuming that a driver with a sportier driving style decides to push the gas pedal further, albeit within the limits of the law, the response he would receive in terms of efficiency and fuel management would certainly be positive.

Looking beyond consumption and performance, our impressions were also very positive as regards driving comfort. The sitting position turned out to be indeed very comfortable, moreover at a balanced height when compared to the size of this SUV, which measures 4.7 meters in length, 1.8 meters in width and 1.6 meters in height. The use of the infotainment system and more generally of all the controls inside the passenger compartment was rather intuitive, with all the information necessary for our test, including navigation indications, easily viewable even on the large HUD display but not excessive. We close with prices and trim levels: the new Mazda CX-60 with e-Skyactiv D engine is available in the entry-level Prime-line version, the intermediate Exclusive-line version and the top-of-the-range Takumi and Homura. All four setups are equipped with dual-zone climate control, central 12″ TFT color touch screen, DAB radio, Bluetooth, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigator and cruise control, while the Prime-Line version remains excluded from the possibility of equipping the SUV of various optional packages such as Driver Assistance, Convenience & Sound, Panoramic sunroof and Comfort. The price list starts at 49,900 euros for the Prime Line and reaches 59,700 euros for the Homura with all-wheel drive, optional packages excluded. Lastly, one is planned for Italy special offer called “Premiere Choice”: will be valid until March 31 and includes the “Convenience & Sound Pack” and the “Service Plus 3 years” maintenance program, for a value for the customer of 4,100 euros.