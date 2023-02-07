In a historical period in which almost all car manufacturers are accelerating their green transition by focusing on pure electric, Mazda tries to reshuffle the cards by launching a new diesel engine for his CX-60 SUV. Called e-Skyactiv D, it manifests itself concretely in a new generation 3.3-litre six-cylinder in-line engine, which is offered in two different power levels, such as 200 and 254 HP (249 HP for the Italian market). There is actually a sort of electrification: in fact, Mazda proposes the hybrid system in support of this diesel engine M Hybrid Boost 48Vthus managing to best combine high power with excellent fuel consumption and performance.

What is the reason that prompted Mazda to focus on a new diesel engine in this precise historical period that traditional fuels are pushing to eliminate them? This was explained best by the Marketing & PR Director of Mazda Motor Italia, Claudio Di Benedetto, who on the sidelines of the presentation of the new e-Sjyactiv D diesel engine at Stiges, in Barcelona, ​​underlined: “Mazda goes different ways because the scenarios are not the same globally: Europe, for example, seems to have a very clear idea of ​​electric and other available technologies, but not the whole world thinks the same way, for this reason we have decided to bring our diesel to a new generation”. The hope of the Japanese house is that the Italian market welcome this new diesel version of the CX-60 SUV exactly in the way it appreciated the plug-in hybrid: the latter was the protagonist of more than 1,000 contracts from March 2022 to January 2023, numbers that if compared to the market segment represented of diesel in Italy could give considerable satisfaction to the Japanese manufacturer.

The specifications of the new diesel engine are very promising. The basic version of the e-Skyactiv D engine delivers 200 HP of power at 3,600-4,200 rpm and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,400-3,000 rpm, to which must be added the 153 Nm of torque offered by the electric motor of the M Hybrid Boost system for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h h in 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 212 km/h: in this case, average fuel consumption is 5.0 l/100 km, with CO2 emissions of just 128-130 g/km. The most advanced step of the propulsion system in question increases power to 254 hp (249 HP for the Italian market) at 3,750 rpm and maximum torque at 550 Nm at 1,500-2,400 rpm, also in this case further increased by the 153 Nm of torque delivered by the electric motor: in terms of performance, this version of the Japanese SUV sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 219 km/h, all with an average fuel consumption of 5.2-5.3 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of just 137-139 g/km.

How did Mazda manage to combine high performance and low fuel consumption in this way? Firstly thanks to a new highly innovative advanced combustion technology called DCPC extension, acronym for Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition: we are talking about a technique that further improves engine efficiency and which on the one hand guarantees a more brilliant response under acceleration and on the other helps to meet future emissions standards, all increasing thermal efficiency by over 40% in most regimes of usual use. Not only that: to ensure that all excess air is used during combustion, regardless of RPM, Mazda has opted for the use of combustion chambers with egg-shaped piston crown which divide the air-fuel mixture into two regions within the piston chamber, resulting in more efficient combustion over a wider range of engine speeds. Also worthy of mention is the reduction in noise thanks to the ideal combustion period with high dispersion spraying, a factor which together with all those mentioned above contribute to the extraordinary efficiency of the CX-60 SUV.