The great enthusiasm around the arrival of Mazda CX-60, the new large SUV of the Hiroshima brand also translated into an important commercial return with excellent results in terms of orders both in Italy and in Europe. The RoadShow of the new high-wheeled model of the Japanese car manufacturer has just ended, with the Japanese brand having the opportunity to make the new car known in 61 Italian cities within the official Mazda shows, with over 2,500 customers present to see up close CX-60 before official launch.

From June 20, Mazda showrooms across the country have hosted closed-door events to preview the new Mazda CX-60, offering its customers the opportunity to get to know all the details of the Hiroshima flagship live and experience a an exclusive experience in the name of Japanese excellence. The new Mazda CX-60 PHEV will be introduced in Italy and in most European markets in September 2022 but there are already numerous customers who have chosen it even before the launch. In just five months, pre-sales of the Mazda SUV have exceeded all targets for the year, with over 600 units ordered in Italy, 11,600 in Europe and 6,400 in Japan.

In addition to the PHEV version, the CX-60 can also be ordered with the‘brand new e-Skyactiv D diesel engine in-line six-cylinder 3.3-liter, available in Mazda official shows starting January 2023. Those who want to purchase the CX-60 by August 31, will be able to benefit from the “Première Choice” for free, which includes the product package “Convenience & Sound Pack ”worth 2,900 euros and the first three scheduled maintenance coupons.