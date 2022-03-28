The Roman presentation of Mazda CX-60 gave us the opportunity to show us the premium SUV proportions of this model, on which the brand is aiming to continue its product differentiation work. For Mazda, this car is more than just a premium treat. With engines Skyactiv plug-in, light diesel and petrol hybrid, the CX-60 (arriving effectively on the territory from next September) aims to cover all the ‘partially electrified’ tastes. As Mazda Italia CEO Roberto Pietrantonio explained, having an alternative to pure electric is really in the brand’s strings.

One of the solutions is the plug-in hybrid engine, which combines a modified version of the previous 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which guarantees an electric-only range of 68 kilometers in the urban cycle and 63 in the mixed cycle. Alternatively, you can opt for a 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder e-Skyactiv X petrol engine equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system, or a 3-liter e-Skyactive D six-cylinder in-line diesel. 3 liters combined with the same mild-hybrid technology. For Mazda this car is the first to boast a plug-in powertrain, and the first to feature the new LPG platform, with Skyactiv engine and rear-wheel drive predisposition; it also has other ‘firsts’ all of its own, in the technological field and also in pure terms of market intentions.

There is no lack of technology, and certainly the most interesting system is that relating to the automatic arrangement of the driver’s seat. Through Facial recognitionwith a camera, the seat, steering wheel and mirrors are adjusted ad hoc, so that the driving position is optimal from the first session. The interior is very linear and Mazda-style, with a minimalist touch screen that confirms a digital attitude for the brand, but without overdoing it. Despite the simplicity, the feeling is of being in a high quality vehicle.

The range is divided into four versions, namely Prime Line, Exclusive Line, Homura and Takumi. The latter two are essentially special versions: the Homura is sportier, with a honeycomb front grille and 20 ”black wheels, while the passenger compartment features satin metal finishes and red stitching .; the Takumi (pictured) is the more refined variant with a more elegant interior.

The well-finished aesthetic is linked to the technical one: with rear-wheel drive and a new architecture, the lines are different from other Mazda SUVs, with a very elongated bonnet that is particularly pleasing to the eye. The front is sculpted, while the waistline is undoubtedly marked. From the third side window rises a sort of inclined elbow, which gives the impression of a car firmly planted on the ground. The interiors, for their part, are excellently finished and give the car that premium taste that it will have to conquer anyway. Yes, because with a cost between 49,000 and 63,000 euros approximately, the CX-60 will be in a cheaper range than other cars in its segment, but it will go against experienced brands such as Volvo, Audi, BMW: not an easy challenge. But if there is anyone with the right tenacity, it is the Mazda management.