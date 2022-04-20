Official ceremony at Hofu plant number 2 for the start of series production of new Mazda CX-60, the premium SUV of the Japanese brand that adds a new car to the top of the European range of the Hiroshima brand. The factory located in Yamaguchi prefecture hosted an event on April 18 which was attended by the Representative Director, President and CEO of Mazda, Akira Marumoto, and the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Mazda Workers’ Union, Satoru Harada who greeted the employees of the site presenting a commemorative vehicle.

About 100 people involved in the production attended, including employees from the Hofu plant, local suppliers and officials from Yamaguchi prefecture, as well as many others who joined online. The most important model which it has been introducing for over a decade, Mazda’s new flagship represents everything the company has incorporated into its DNA over the past 100 years, from exceptional exterior and interior design to the finest Japanese craftsmanship, the latest innovations centered around the world. man technologies and a world-class powerplant.

Mazda CX-60 will be offered in Europe for the first time with a plug-in hybrid solution, combining a modified version of the previous 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack. 17.8 kWh lithium-ion, which guarantees a zero-emission driving range of 60 kilometers. The total power released by this powertrain is 323 hp, while the maximum torque reaches 500 Nm, specifications that translate into a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h achievable in 5.8 seconds and a top speed limited to 200 km. / h. Alternatively, you can opt for a 3.0-liter straight-six e-Skyactiv X petrol engine equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid systemor a 3.3-liter e-Skyactive D inline six-cylinder diesel combined with the same mild-hybrid technology. The first examples of the new SUV are expected to arrive later this month, with the ship carrying the first cargo of the CX-60 set to sail from the port of Nakanoseki on April 26.