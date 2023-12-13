Power and electrification, always remaining faithful to its DNA. Mazda CX-60 it is the SUV of the first times for the Hiroshima car manufacturer: it is in fact the first plug-in hybrid model but also the most powerful car in over 120 years of history for the Japanese brand. Not only that: it is Mazda's new high-wheeled flagship, based on the Large Product platform which will host several new features for the Japanese brand. In short, a true innovation that does not betray the tradition of the house from the Land of the Rising Sun, whilst projecting it into the future thanks to new engineering solutions. As? We'll tell you about it during our test drive of the Mazda CX-60.

The design of the Mazda CX-60

From the point of view of design, the new SUV of the Japanese brand is based on the “Kodo-Soul of Motion” philosophy, and stands out for the presence of a sculpted front and an aggressive-looking rear part, L-shaped front headlights, 18″ or 20″ wheels ″ and eight colors available for the exterior livery (Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Platinum Quartz, Arctic White, Rhodium White Premium Metallic, Machine Gray and Soul Red Crystal). Inside the passenger compartment, the technological aspect and connectivity steal the show: in particular, we find a TFT-LCD digital instrument panel, a 12.3″ display dedicated to the infotainment system and a large Head-Up Display , which is three times larger than the one fitted to the CX-30. Also worth a mention is the Driver Personalization Systemwhich uses a camera to detect the position of the driver's eyes and accordingly memorize the exact position to automatically adjust the seat, steering wheel, Head-Up Display and door mirrors.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain

Mazda CX-60 brings to the debut the new plug-in hybrid engine which combines an updated version of the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine capable of delivering 192 HP with a 100 kW electric unit and a 17.8 kWh battery which guarantees a full electric range of 60 km in the WLTP approval cycle . The overall power thus rises to 327 HP and 500 Nm of maximum torque which offers a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h. All combined with all-wheel drive, with the rear available for the hybrid diesel, and the eight-speed automatic transmission.

How's the Mazda CX-60 PHEV

The latter shows great fluidity, conveying a sportier sensation than one might expect from a 4.75 meter SUV. On the central tunnel we find the Mi-Drive, Mazda Intelligent Drive Select which allows you to choose between four different driving modes: Normal, Sport, Off-Road and Towing. The thrust of the engine is felt and by accelerating suddenly the four-cylinder also makes its voice heard. The size of the CX-60 does not completely go into the background but the presence of a plug-in hybrid architecture still leads to dealing with additional weight. Otherwise the ride is pleasant and quiet, with the soft and well-balanced ride making the time spent behind the wheel more than pleasant. The maneuverability is to be fully appreciated, with the surprising turning radius. To control the overall dimensions there is the See-Through View system with 360° monitoring of what happens around us at low speeds.

Price and fittings

The new Mazda CX-60 range includes Prime Line, Exclusive Line, Homura and Takumi trim levels. The latter represent the top of the offer of the new Japanese SUV and stand out for some specific design elements, both inside and outside the passenger compartment such as the treatment of the bumper, grille and upholstery thanks to the use of chrome , Nappa leather and wooden elements. The price list of CX-60 starts from 49,950 euros and goes up to 55,850 euros.