Mazdatrue to his approach multi-solution to reduce CO2 emissionsdoes not abandon the thermal and relaunches the potential of the engine diesel on the new one Mazda CX-60. The SUV, in addition to the PHEV plug-in hybrid versionis now available with a nice diesel engine e-Skyactiv D, ideal for travel, especially over long distances. The one under the hood is a six-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 3.3 liters. Mazda’s multi-solution strategy delivers different products and technologiesincluding much more efficient internal combustion engines and a wide range of electrified powertrains, all with the lowest possible emissions.

New Mazda 6 cylinder diesel engine, characteristics

This new diesel power unit is a Mazda first: it is a brand new six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D diesel engine online from 3.3 liters with an advanced technology to optimize the combustion that makes the new unit e-Skyactiv D one of the diesel engines cleanest in the world.

Mazda CX-60 with 6-cylinder in-line 3.3 liter e-Skyactiv D diesel engine

Developed using the concept of “right sizing”which optimizes displacement to improve both fuel efficiency and power output, the new e-Skyactiv D unit six-cylinder common rail to electric direct injection from 3,283 of the civil codeinstalled longitudinally, is available for the Italian market with two different powers: 200hp/147kW with rear-wheel drive e 249 PS/183 kW (550 Nm torque) with all-wheel drive Mazda i-Activ AWDboth associated with a change 8-speed automatic.

The configuration a six cylinders in line allows for considerable optimisation, large torque at very low revs, less vibration thanks to its characteristic “perfect balance” and the pleasant sound of the 6-cylinder.

The Mazda CX-60 diesel e-Skyactiv D with 200 and 249 HP

The high torque output of the powerplant gives the CX-60 a high towing capacity of 2,500 kg and, owing to the simplicity of its structure, has a similar weight to a Mazda Skyactiv D 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel enginethus minimizing the difference in handling equilibrium.

Mazda CX-60 diesel, 48 Volt M Hybrid Boost, how it works

The new diesel Mazda CX-60 with e-Skyactiv D engine is also electric, with a hybrid system called “48 Volt Hybrid Boost” which in combination with the engine helps to raise power with reduced fuel consumption. This engine is also equipped with a highly innovative new combustion technology – DCPCI extension (Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition) – which further improves powertrain efficiency, emissions and fuel consumption, achieving anthermal efficiency of more than 40%.

Mazda CX-60 with 3.3 6-cylinder in-line Hybrid Boost 48 Volt diesel engine

These two technologies contribute significantly to the CX-60’s outstanding range, powerful ride feel, and low fuel consumption and emissions.

Mazda CX-60 diesel performance, consumption, range

The e-Skyactiv D engine on the diesel-powered Mazda CX-60 from 249hp/183kW offers interesting features: from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 219 km/h. The average fuel consumption WLTP extension and of 5.3 l/100 kmwhile CO2 emissions are equal to 137 g/kmi.e. aautonomy up to 1,000 km with a full tank of diesel.

The consumption of the 3.3 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine is 4.9 l/100 km

The variant from 200hp/147kW it has an average WLTP fuel consumption of suns 4.9 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of only 127 g/km.

Mazda CX-60 diesel prices

The new Mazda CX-60 diesel is available to order now at Mazda dealerships with list prices between 49,900 euros for the 200hp RWD 8AT Prime Line e-Skyactiv D version e 61,200 euros for the 249 HP AWD 8AT e-Skyactiv D version with the Takumi trim level. The first units of the diesel CX-60 have already arrived in Mazda showrooms.

The Mazda CX-60 is also diesel, from 49,900 euros

For orders before January 31 Mazda gives away the Premiere Choicewhich includes the Convenience & Sound Pack (including tinted windows, tailgate with hands-free opening/closing, Bose sound system with 12 speakers, wireless charging for smartphones, 360° monitor, LED welcome lights) and the maintenance schedule Service Plus Essence with 3 free coupons.

Photo Mazda CX-60 diesel engine

Mazda CX-60 PHEV Plug in test video

Test video Mazda CX-60 Plug-In Hybrid e-Skyactiv PHEV Homura

