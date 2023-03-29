Efficiency is the watchword that distinguishes Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv D, the diesel version of the new premium SUV from the Hiroshima brand. The in-line six-cylinder engine that powers the diesel variant of the new Japanese flagship boasts a series of technologies aimed at making it high-performing not only in terms of performance but also in terms of consumption and emissions. An element that we have experienced first-hand during our preview test drive of the Mazda CX-60 Diesel on the Spanish roads from Barcelona to Girona that we have told you about here. However, this model has several interesting elements, here are 5 curiosities about the CX-60 e-Skyactiv D.

1. Long life diesel: the new SUV from Hiroshima boasts two power levels of 200 and 254 HP (in Italy due to the super road tax reduced to 249 HP, ed). In the latter case, the maximum output is reached at 3,750 rpm while the maximum torque of 550 Nm is reached at 1,500-2,400 rpm. Thanks to the presence of the MHEV system, there is also an electrified boost of 17 HP and 153 Nm of torque delivered by the electric motor: in terms of performance, this version of the Japanese SUV goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and reaches maximum speed of 219 km/h. The basic version of the e-Skyactiv D engine delivers 200 HP of power at 3,600-4,200 rpm and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,400-3,000 rpm, to which must be added the 153 Nm of torque offered by the electric motor of the M Hybrid Boost system for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h h in 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 212 km/h.

2. DCPCI Technology: it is the acronym of Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition: a technique that further improves the work of the engine and which on the one hand guarantees a more brilliant response under acceleration and on the other helps to meet future emissions standards, all increasing thermal efficiency by over 40% in most regimes of usual use. Not only that: to ensure that all excess air is used during combustion, regardless of RPM, Mazda has opted for the use of combustion chambers with egg-shaped piston crown which divide the air-fuel mixture into two regions within the piston chamber, resulting in more efficient combustion over a wider range of engine speeds. Also worthy of mention is the reduction in noise thanks to the ideal combustion period with high dispersion spraying, a factor which together with all those mentioned above contribute to the extraordinary efficiency of the CX-60 SUV.

3. Optimal stability and roll: thanks to the all-wheel drive AWD, Mazda CX-60 manages to always remain composed even when tackling corners at higher speeds, thanks also to the presence of the system Kinematic Posture Control, which makes the SUV more stable in high G-forces by slightly braking the inside rear wheel to mitigate body roll, thus enhancing stability. The seats are comfortable, with the perception of premium materials that make the interior pleasant with the right mix of finishes.

4. Optimal driving position: on the Mazda CX-60 Diesel, as on the entire range of the new Japanese SUV, there is the Driver Personalization System, which uses a camera to detect the position of the driver’s eyes and consequently memorizes the exact position to automatically adjust the seat, the steering wheel, the head-up display and the exterior mirrors. Through the infotainment system menu it is in fact possible to create a user profile following the guided configuration to thus obtain the ideal position behind the wheel.

5. Consumption and low emissions: both power levels of the CX-60 e-Skyactiv D boast a good balance in terms of fuel consumption and environmental impact. The 200 HP version has declared average fuel consumption of 4.9-5.0 l/100 km, with CO2 emissions of just 128-130 g/km, while for the 254 HP variant, the star of our preview test, the average maintained on a mixed route and with different speeds was 5.7-5.8 l/100 km against the 5.3 l/100 km of the homologation carried out by the Japanese brand for this model. All this with CO2 emissions of just 137-139 g/km.