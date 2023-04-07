Presented in Girona, Spain, the Mazda CX-5 model year 2023, which is enriched with important new features, starting with the new hybrid engines
. The M Hybrid 24V system, fitted as standard on all 165 bhp 2.0-litre and 194 bhp 2.5-litre petrol models, makes it possible to reduce fuel consumption by between 5% and 8% and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 12 g/km. Alongside the hybrid engines, the all-new Mazda CX-5 2023 is also available with a 150PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, front or all-wheel drive, and six-speed manual or automatic transmission, or the more powerful 184PS with all-wheel drive combined with the automatic gearbox. The range is enriched by new trim levels, special versions, and body tones, including the special pearly white “Rhodium White Premium
“. Prices starting from 36,700 Euros.
