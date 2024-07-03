There CX-5 It is an SUV that does not go unnoticed for its elegant and powerful linescombined with high quality and refined design. The passenger compartment is designed with a human-centriccreating a simple and intelligent cockpit with main controls and instruments ergonomically arranged around the steering wheel. From a technical point of view, the Mazda CX-5 is now available with the system Mazda M Hybrid 24Vwhich can be combined with the engine 2.0-litre 165bhp petrolor to the motorization 2.2-litre diesel available in two versions: 150 HP And 184 HP.

Mazda CX-5 Engines

The Mazda CX-5’s engine range includes several options. A four-cylinder engine 2.0 litre petrolwith 165 HP, integrates the system Mazda M Hybrid 24V to reduce consumption by using energy recovered during deceleration. It is available with front-wheel or all-wheel drive Mazda i-Activ AWD.

Skyactiv-D engine compartment

Alternatively, there is a 2.2-litre diesel with two power variants: 150 HP and 380 Nm of torque, with the option of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission; and 184 HP and 450 Nm of torque, with all-wheel drive and automatic transmission. All versions with the 2.0-litre e-Skyactiv G and 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv-G engines are equipped with the cylinder deactivation.

Mazda CX-5 mild hybrid

The engines at gas of the Mazda CX-5 now adopts the intelligent system as standard Mazda M Hybrid of the Company. Compact and efficient, the system mild hybrid It features a belt-driven Integrated Starter/Generator (ISG) and a 24V lithium batteryHybrid technology contributes to reduce consumption of fuel by reusing energy recovered during deceleration and powering the ISG, which acts as an electric motor to assist the internal combustion engine.

Mazda Reversible ISG Alternator

ISG converts thekinetic energy recovered into electrical energy and stores it in the lithium-ion battery. The system then uses a DC-DC converter to transform this voltage to the appropriate level and supply it to the car’s electrical systems. The lithium battery is mounted between the wheelsminimizing its impact on the interior space.

New Mazda CX-5 what changes

Among the new features of the new Mazda CX-5 there are also a series of features that increase the comfort on boardThese include the electrically heated steering wheel and front seats available for all versions.

The interior of the Mazda CX-5

The other features are: the base of Qi charging wireless for the telephone added to the center console, the touch screen display for using the interface Apple Carplay And Android Auto and the front sockets with standard USB-C High Speed.

New Mazda CX-5 range and trims

While retaining its style, the Mazda CX-5 has been updated in its range, which now includes four new trim levels: Centre Line, Exclusive Line, Homura And Takumi. In addition to these, there are also special versions Advantage and Newground.

Mazda CX-5 Hamura

The setting Center Line It already features a very rich standard equipment, which includes 19” alloy wheelsFull LED headlights, parking sensors with camera, infotainment with navigatorconnection Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless and safety systems such as rear monitoring and lane control.

Mazda CX-5 Interior Newground

The setting Exclusive Line adds further features such as the electric tailgate, the BOSE 10-speaker sound systemLED matrix headlights and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems.

New Mazda CX-5 Homura and Takumi

The setting Homura It is the sportiest with finishes in glossy black for the front grille, lower bumper sections, exterior mirrors and 18” alloy wheels which give the body an elegant and vigorous look at the same time. The passenger compartment is characterised by exclusive upholstery in black leather/suede fabric with red stitching.

Mazda CX-5 Takumi

The setting Takumi instead, it offers interior upholstery characterised by the tactile softness of nappa leather and the luxurious texture of real wood grain, to which it adds electrically adjustable seats which are also ventilated; externally, however, we find chrome details.

Mazda CX-5 Advantage and Newground special series

The first of the two special versions, the Advantageis based on the Center Line and adds functional and safety features such as the electric tailgate and important driver assistance systems.

Mazda CX-5 New Ground

The special version New groundinstead, starting from the Advantage, is characterised by its appearance off road thanks to the presence of special features such as the under garnish front and rear color satin silver for exterior and finishing Green Lime for the interior.

Price, how much does the CX-5 cost

Prices range between 38.970 euros of the version 2.0-litre 165bhp Centre Line petrol hybrid with front-wheel drive and 6-speed manual transmission, up to the 53.120 euros of the Takumi version equipped with the engine 2.2-litre diesel 184bhpcombined with all-wheel drive and automatic transmission.

The Mazda CX-5 SUV is on sale until September 30, 2024 with the special operation “Go on holiday with the CX-5”which provides for a discount of 7,500 euros in the event of scrapping. In addition, a preferential interest rate of 3.99% is available through Mazda Advantage financing.

→ CX-5 2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 CV 2WD 6MT M Hybrid Centre Line: €38,970

→ CX-5 2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 CV 2WD 6MT M Hybrid Advantage: €40,570

→ CX-5 2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP 2WD 6MT M Hybrid Exclusive-Line: €42,120

→ CX-5 2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 CV 2WD 6MT M Hybrid Homura: €43,870

→ CX-5 2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 CV AWD 6MT M Hybrid Homura: €46,170

→ CX-5 2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 CV AWD 6MT M Hybrid Takumi: €48,120

→ CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv D 150 CV 2WD 6MT Centre-Line: €40,970

→ CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv D 150 CV 2WD 6MT Advantage: €42,570

→ CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv D 150 HP 2WD 6MT Exclusive-Line: €44,120

→ CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv D 150 CV 2WD 6MT Homura: €45,870

→ CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv D 184 CV AWD 6 AT Homura: €51,170

→ CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv D 184 CV AWD 6AT Takumi: €53,120

