Mazda CX-5, features, equipment, engines and price

There Mazda CX-5 in version 2023 introduces the system Mazda M Hybrid 24V which, associated with petrol engines 2.0-litre 165 bhp And 2.5-litre 194 bhphelps to reduce fuel consumption between 5% and 8% compared to the previous model with petrol enginesreusing theenergy recovered during deceleration and feeding an ISG which acts as a electric motor to assist the internal combustion engine.

Mazda CX-5 engines

The CX-5 is powered by a variety of engines Skyactiv petrol and dieselwith change mSkyactiv-MT manual six-speed or gearbox automatic Skyactiv-Drive six-speed, and also offers the most recent generation of Mazda intelligent i-Activ AWD all-wheel drive.

Mazda CX-5 Takumi on the road

The full range of engines for the CX-5 includes two petrol and two diesel units. The petrol engines e-Skyactiv-G 2.0-litre 121 kW/165 HP And e-Skyactiv-G 2.5-litre 143 kW/194 HP they are both available both with front-wheel drive (only with engine Skyactiv-G 2.0 liter 121 kW/165 HP for the Italian market) and integral. The e-Skyactiv-G 2.0 litres is available with manual or automatic gearbox, while the e-Skyactiv-G 2.5 litres It’s only with the automatic transmission. All versions with the 2.0-litre e-Skyactiv G and 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv-G engines are equipped with the cylinder deactivation.

Engine compartment Mazda CX-5 2022 Homora

The range is completed with diesel engines Skyactiv-D 2.2 liter 110 kW/150 HP or 135kW/184hp offer the choice between manual or automatic transmission and front-wheel drive (only with 110 kW/150 HP 2.2-litre SkyactivD engine for the Italian market) or integral.

Mazda CX-5 mild hybrid

The engines a gas of the Mazda CX-5 now adopt the intelligent system as standard Mazda M Hybrid of the Company. Compact and efficient, the system mild hybrid It features a belt driven Integrated Starter/Generator (ISG) and a 24V lithium battery. Hybrid technology contributes to reduce consumption of fuel by reusing the energy recovered during deceleration and powering the ISG, which acts as an electric motor to assist the internal combustion engine.

Mazda reversible ISG alternator

The ISG converts thekinetic energy recovered into electrical energy and stores it in the lithium-ion battery. The system then uses a DC-DC converter to transform this voltage to the appropriate level and supply it to the car’s electrical systems. The lithium battery is fitted between the wheelsminimizing its impact on the interior space.

New Mazda CX-5 what changes

Among the new features of the new Mazda CX-5 there are also a number of features that increase the comfort on board. These include the steering wheel and electrically heated front seats available for all versions.

The cockpit of the new Mazda CX-5 2023

The other amenities are: the base of Qi recharge wireless for the telephone added to the center console, the touch screen display for using the interface Apple Carplay And Android Auto and the front sockets with standard High Speed ​​USB-C.

New Mazda CX-5 range and trims

While retaining the style of the 2022 model, the 2023 Mazda CX-5 is renewed in the range, which now includes four new trims: Center Line, Exclusive Line, Homura And Takumi. To these are also added the special versions Advantage and Newground.

Mazda CX-5 Homora

The setup Center Line presents an already very rich standard equipment, which includes 19″ alloy wheelsFull LED headlights, parking sensors with camera, infotainment with navigatorconnection Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and safety systems such as rear monitoring and lane control.

Mazda CX-5 Homura cockpit

The setup Exclusive Line adds further elements such as the electric tailgate, the 10-speaker BOSE audio systemLED matrix headlights and a complete set of driver assistance systems.

New Mazda CX-5 Homura and Takumi

The setup Homura it is the sportiest with finishes in glossy black for the front grille, the lower sections of the bumpers and the exterior mirrors ei 18″ alloy wheels which give the bodywork an elegant and vigorous look at the same time. The cabin features exclusive black leather/suede upholstery with red stitching.

Mazda CX-5 Takumi

The setup Takumi on the other hand, it offers interior trim characterized by the tactile softness of nappa leather and the luxurious weave of real wood grain, to which it adds electrically adjustable seats, including ventilated ones; externally, however, we find chrome details.

Mazda CX-5 special series Advantage and Newground

The first of the two special versions, the advantageis based on Center Line and adds functional and safety elements such as the electric tailgate and important driver assistance systems.

Mazda CX-5 Newground

The special version Newgroundhowever, starting from the Advantage, is characterized by its appearance off road thanks to the presence of special traits such as the undergarnish color front and back satin silver for the exterior and finishes Green lime for the interior.

Mazda CX-5 2023 prices

The Mazda CX-5 2023 is orderable in Mazda dealerships with prices ranging from 36,700 euros of the version 2.0-litre petrol hybrid 165PS Center Line with front-wheel drive and 6-speed manual gearbox, up to the 50,050 euros of the Takumi version equipped with the thruster 184 bhp 2.2-litre diesel with all-wheel drive and automatic transmission.

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP 2WD M Hybrid Center Line: 36,700 euros

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP 2WD M Hybrid Exlusive Line: 39,850 euros

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP 2WD M Hybrid Homura: 41,600 euros

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP 2WD M Hybrid Takumi: 42,750 euros

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP AWD M Hybrid Center Line: 39,000 euros

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP AWD M Hybrid Exlusive Line: 42,150 euros

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP AWD M Hybrid Homura: 43,900 euros

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP AWD M Hybrid Takumi: 45,050 euros

2.5 e-Skyactiv G 194 HP AWD M Hybrid Exlusive Line: 46,050 euros

2.5 e-Skyactiv G 194 HP AWD M Hybrid Homura: 47,800 euros

2.5 e-Skyactiv G 194 HP AWD M Hybrid Takumi: 48,950 euros

2.2 Skyactiv D 150 HP 2WD Center Line: 38,700 euros

2.2 Skyactiv D 150 HP 2WD Exclusive Line: 41,850 euros

2.2 Skyactiv D 150 HP 2WD Homura: 47,800 euros

2.2 Skyactiv D 150 HP 2WD Takumi: 44,750 euros

2.2 Skyactiv D 150 HP AWD Exlusive Line: 44,150 euros

2.2 Skyactiv D 184 HP AWD Exlusive Line: 47,150 euros

2.2 Skyactiv D 184 HP AWD Homura: 48,900 euros

2.2 Skyactiv D 184 HP AWD Takumi: 48,950 euros

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP 2WD M Hybrid Advantage: 38,300 euros

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP AWD M Hybrid Advantage: 40,600 euros

2.2 Skyactiv D 150 HP 2WD Advantage: 40,300 euros

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP 2WD M Hybrid Newground: 39,400 euros

2.0 e-Skyactiv G 165 HP AWD M Hybrid Newground: 41,700 euros

2.2 Skyactiv D 150 HP 2WD Newground: 41,400 euros

2.2 Skyactiv D 150 HP AWD Newground: 41,400 euros

Photo new Mazda CX-5 2023

Mazda CX-5 AWD test video

Mazda CX-5 2022 AWD test video

You may also be interested in this content

Hybrid car tax

All hybrid cars 2023

Hybrid car classification

How the full hybrid works

How plug-in hybrid works

How the mild hybrid works

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

CX-5 Price List Ads used CX-5

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The Mazda CX-5 article, features, equipment, engines and price comes from newsauto.it.

#Mazda #CX5 #features #equipment #engines #price