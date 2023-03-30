A real best seller. With almost 4 million registrations worldwide, of which 23,926 units sold in Italy alone, Mazda CX-5, protagonist of our test drive, represents one of the most important pillars of the range of the Japanese brand and protagonist of our preview test drive. With the 2023 model year, the compact SUV from Hiroshima has also been renewed, introducing some innovations in terms of connectivity but also from the point of view of engines. Let’s take a closer look at the elements that have enriched the Mazda CX-5 offer.

Mazda CX-5 and the new 24 V mild-hybrid

Surely one of the most important innovations of the 2023 CX-5 line-up is the introduction of the M Hybrid 24 V system combined with the 165 HP 2.0-litre and 194 HP 2.5-litre petrol engines, a technology that has made it possible to further improve the efficiency of these engines. According to the Japanese automaker, in this configuration the engines of the compact SUV are able to reduce fuel consumption by between 5% and 8% compared to the previous version. MHEV technology it uses the energy recovered during deceleration and by powering an ISG which acts as an electric motor to assist the internal combustion engine. The 24V lithium-ion battery is located between the wheels, minimizing its impact on interior space, helping to optimize weight distribution and contributing to safety in the event of a collision. The range of engines includes alongside the petrol units a 2.2-litre twin turbine diesel with two power levels: 150 PS and 380 Nm of torque, available with both front-wheel drive and Mazda i-Activ AWD all-wheel drive, as well as with manual or automatic gearbox six-speed, and 184 HP and 450 Nm of torque with all-wheel drive associated with the six-speed automatic gearbox.

The technological news on CX-5

The upgrade made on MY2022 had already been important, with the CX-5 having been equipped with a new pedal configuration to improve its strength and ergonomics, as well as the seating structure which had been optimized, not forgetting the new bodyshell designed to reduce vibrations thanks also to a review of springs and shock absorbers. There had already been significant growth also from the point of view of the driver assistance systems included in the i-Activesense package. The new CX-5 also offers several new features in terms of comfort and standard equipment. Such as the electrically heated steering wheel and front seats which are now available for all versions, in addition to the Qi wireless charging base for the telephone integrated in the center console. The compact SUV also delivers the touch screen display of the infotainment system, compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Standard high-speed USB-C sockets have also been added to ensure connectivity. The bodywork color palette now includes the new Rhodium White Premium tint, a pure white inspired by Japanese aesthetics which, thanks to its rich depth, luminosity and refined grain, accentuates the play of light and shadow on the surfaces, emphasizing the robustness of the shapes combined with the elegance of the Kodo design.

Also new is the structure of the fittings for Mazda CX-5, which includes four trim levels and two special versions: Center Line, Exclusive Line, Homura and Takumi as well as Advantage and Newground. For our test we chose the latter variant which is based on the Centro Line trim level, further integrating the offer of the Advantage version with 19” alloy wheels with Black inserts, satin-finish front elements, leather and suede fabric, the electrically adjustable seat but also the electric tailgate and the Head up Display to name just a few of the standard equipment on this declination of the CX-5. On the all-wheel drive versions it is also possible to add the panoramic glass roof that can be opened. The price list of Mazda CX-5 2023 starts from 36,700 euros for the 165 HP petrol version and goes up to 38,700 euros for the 150 HP diesel variant.