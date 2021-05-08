Step forward for the CX-30. The Japanese compact SUV is equipped with the mechanical evolution of the Skyactiv-X engine. Now named e-Skyactiv X, it offers higher performance with less consumption and emissions, while keeping the spirit of the car unchanged: an agile model with a pleasant and refined drive.

The new mechanics, now also available for the Mazda3, combines the advantages of diesel and gasoline mechanics, that is, better performance with reduced fuel consumption, thanks to an innovative spark-controlled injection system (SPCCI) using a spark plug. In its evolution, the e-Skyactiv X offers more torque, and it does so in a more elastic and constant way, thanks, among other improvements, to a reduction in the compression ratio (from 16.3: to 15.0: 1).

It is available for both versions with manual transmission –particularly recommended for its short and precise route– as a six-speed Skyactiv-Drive, and with front or all-wheel drive.

For the user, the main advantages of the new e-Skyactiv X are greater vigor (the power also increases by six CV, up to 186CV, and the torque increases by 16 Nm) and better performance (the maximum torque increases up to 240 Nm at 4,000 rpm), with a lower fuel consumption by almost half a liter (standing in the vicinity of 5.7 liters to one hundred, a great mark for a 180CV mechanic). In parallel, it is also more sustainable, emitting eight grams less of CO2 per 100 kilometers.

Mazda has also made updates to the hybrid M Hybrid system that will be associated with said mechanics. Although it remains the same 24 volt battery, powered by a reversible generator with an alternator generator -which takes advantage of the energy from braking-, the control software has been updated, with the aim of offering faster reactions. The result of all this is greater agility on the road when tackling all kinds of driving situations..

Good quality materials dominate the interior and the fit is excellent. The peculiarity of Mazda is that, unlike many other manufacturers, it has chosen not to introduce a touch control of the infotainment. The 8.4-inch central infotainment screen is visible but not within easy reach.

Thus abandon all pretense of being handled by touch, which, according to Mazda engineers, is a distraction, and only allows interaction through the aforementioned HMI. A head-up display that projects directly onto the windshield completes the instrument panel, showing information about navigation and the maximum speed allowed on the road.

The transmission lever and the rotary knob coexist in the center console HMI Command, which is used to interact with the system. Also there is the electric parking brake and a rotary knob that allows the passenger to adjust the volume of the sound, which in our test unit comes from the optional Bose system, with 12 speakers.