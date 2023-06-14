More safety and technology on board the Mazda CX-30 which makes its debut in the 2024 version with some updates that further improve the features of the Hiroshima SUV. In particular, the upgrades concern both some technological elements and some stylistic details including the revised color range.

More safety on Mazda CX-30 2024

Starting with safety, the all-new Mazda CX-30 2024 includes four new active safety features, including Distracted Driver Alert, improved autonomous emergency braking (AEB) at night, increased accuracy of the Intelligent Speed ​​Assist (ISA) system and improvements to traffic jam support system (CTS – Cruising & Traffic Support). A particular focus has been given to cybersecurity, with the evolution of the Japanese SUV now featuring major security updates to protect against cyber threats making the car now safer than ever.

Technological updates

The screen and infotainment software also improve, with connectivity being made easier thanks to the replacement of the existing USB Type-A ports with USB Type-C ports and a reorganization of some cockpit controls, as well as those of the steering wheel which have been chromatically differentiated compared to the past. The Mazda Connect system has evolved according to the latest updates, with navigation information integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that can now be viewed on the Head Up Display. Both smartphone connectivity systems are now available in wireless mode, with the option of wireless charging via the dedicated pad.

Infotainment and connectivity

The size of the central display has also changed, from 8.8 to 10.25 inches, allowing the driver to read information in real time more easily, while the display of navigation maps has been expanded thanks to the transparent display frames. The upgraded navigation system now features an online POI search function, making search results more accurate, relevant and useful. The changes also include improvements to the off-road mapping system which works in conjunction with a 3D gyro sensor to accurately calculate the vehicle’s position, even in areas where GPS reception is poor.

The new colors and fittings

New to the color palette include the new Ceramic Metallic, with a silky and translucent look and is offered with two standard versions (Prime Line and Exclusive Line) and a special Homura version. The Prime Line trim includes 16”, the main driving assistance systems including Head Up Display, LED headlights, rear camera, infotainment system with 6-speaker audio system, manual climate control. The richest Exclusive Line version adds a series of important features including 18″ alloy wheels, the Mazda Armonic Acoustics audio system with 8 speakers, the Smart key, wireless charging for smartphones, heated front seats and climate control dual-zone automatic. Three different optional packages are available for the Exclusive Line version: the Design Pack where we find tinted windows, an electrically operated tailgate, LED matrix headlights; the Driver & Sound Pack which adds additional safety systems and the BOSE audio system with 12 speakers; and finally, the Comfort Pack consisting of leather upholstery with electric driver’s seat adjustment. The special Homura version adds a series of sporty finishes to the Exclusive version’s equipment, such as the exterior mirrors and 18” glossy black alloy wheels, dark rear windows and internal upholstery with black fabric and red stitching.

The engines of Mazda CX-30 2024

The engine range of the new Mazda CX-30 2024 includes the e-Skyactiv G hybrid powertrains with Mazda M Hybrid technology and cylinder deactivation system with outputs of 122hp and 150hp. To these is added the e-Skyactiv X again with Mazda M Hybrid technology and a total output of 186 HP. All engines are associated with manual or automatic transmission. The e-Skyactiv G 150 HP and e-Skyactiv X engines are also available with i-Activ AWD all-wheel drive.

Price and versions

Orders for the new CX-30 are already open, with the price starting from 27,850 euros for the 122 HP Prime Line e-Skyactiv G version and going up to 34,950 euros for the 186 HP Homura e-Skyactiv X version with traction integral i-Activ AWD. The first deliveries will start from September 2023. The Japanese company has decided to launch the MY2024 with a Mazda has a special promotion: the “Welcome Bonus”. For all contracts signed between 14 and 30 June 2023, Mazda will offer 2 free coupons for the entire range with the Service Plus Essence scheduled maintenance service in case of purchase with the Mazda Advantage financial formula.