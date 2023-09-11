The MY2024 Mazda CX-30 arrives in dealerships, the compact SUV from Hiroshima which will be the protagonist in the brand’s Italian showrooms on 23 September. The Japanese hybrid crossover is also offered to customers with an advantageous purchase formula which until September 30 includes the first two coupons thanks to the ServicePlus Essence maintenance package if you opt for the Mazda Advantage formula.

How the 2024 Mazda CX-30 changes

Equipped with the latest evolutions in safety and infotainment systems, this new version expresses all of Mazda’s innovation in terms of technology and design. It is what in Japanese culture is called “kaizen”, or the art of continuous improvement. Year after year, Mazda cars are refined following customer feedback, so that each model reflects the needs of the market. The new 2024 Mazda CX-30 includes four new active safety features, including Distracted Driver Alert, improved autonomous emergency braking (AEB) at night, greater precision of the Intelligent Speed ​​Assist (ISA) system and improvements to the driving in a queue (CTS – Cruising & Traffic Support). Particular attention has been given to cybersecurity, with the evolution of the Japanese SUV now featuring important security updates to protect against cyber threats making the car now safer than ever.

Technological updates

The screen and infotainment software have also improved, with connectivity having been made simpler thanks to the replacement of the existing USB type A ports with USB type C ports and a reorganization of some controls in the passenger compartment, as well as those of the steering wheel which have been chromatically differentiated compared to the past. The Mazda Connect system has evolved according to the latest updates, with navigation information integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now can be viewed on the Head Up Display. Both smartphone connectivity systems are now available in wireless mode, with the possibility of wireless charging via the dedicated pad.

Infotainment and connectivity

The size of the central display has also changed, going from 8.8 to 10.25 inches, allowing the driver to read information more easily in real time, while the display of navigation maps is expanded thanks to the transparent frames of the display. The updated navigation system now features an online point of interest search function, making search results more accurate, relevant and useful. The changes also include improvements to the off-road mapping system that works in conjunction with a 3D gyro sensor to accurately calculate the vehicle’s position, even in areas where GPS reception is poor.

The new colors and fittings

The new features for the color palette include the new Ceramic Metallic, with a silky and translucent appearance and is offered with two standard versions (Prime Line and Exclusive Line) and a special Homura version. The Prime Line trim includes alloy wheels for 16″, the main driving assistance systems including Head Up Display, LED headlights, rear camera, infotainment system with 6-speaker audio system, manual air conditioning. The richer Exclusive Line version adds a series of important features including 18″ alloy wheels, the Mazda Armonic Acoustics audio system with 8 speakers, the Smart key, wireless smartphone charging, heated front seats and air conditioning automatic dual-zone. Three different optional packages are available for the Exclusive Line version: the Design Pack where we find the dark windows, the electrically operated tailgate, the LED matrix headlights; the Driver & Sound Pack which adds additional safety systems and the BOSE audio system with 12 speakers; and, finally, the Comfort Pack consisting of leather upholstery with electric adjustment of the driving position. The special Homura version adds to the equipment of the Exclusive version a series of finishes with a sporty character such as external mirrors and 18″ glossy black alloy wheels, dark rear windows and interior upholstery with black fabric and red stitching.

The engines of the Mazda CX-30 2024

The engine range of the new Mazda CX-30 2024 includes e-Skyactiv G hybrid powertrains with Mazda M Hybrid technology and cylinder deactivation system with outputs of 122 HP and 150 HP. Added to these is also the e-Skyactiv All engines are associated with manual or automatic transmission. The e-Skyactiv G 150 HP and e-Skyactiv X engines are also available with i-Activ AWD all-wheel drive. Orders for the new CX-30 are already open, with the price starting from 27,850 euros for the 122 HP Prime Line e-Skyactiv G version and rising up to 34,950 euros for the Homura e-Skyactiv full i-Activ AWD. The first deliveries will begin in September 2023.