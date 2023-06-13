Mazda presents the CX-30 2024 with improved safety, design and infotainment systems. The updated version now includes four newly evolved active safety features, which work in tandem to ensure maximum safety: the addition of the Distracted Driver Alerta better autonomous emergency braking (AEB) at nightgreater accuracy of the system Intelligent Speed ​​Assist (ISA) and improvements to traffic jam support system (CTS – Cruising & Traffic Support).

What’s new on the 2024 Mazda CX-30 includes an improved infotainment screen and software, replacement of existing USB Type-A ports with USB Type-C and a minor but impactful reorganization of the cockpit controls to optimize ease of use.

The paddle shifters have also received a minor overhaul color change, a darker shade makes it easier for the driver to read the buttons. Outside the car does not change and adds the new to the range of colors for the bodywork Ceramic Metallic.

The 2024 CX-30 can count on the latest infotainment functions Mazda Connect, including those for the smartphone. The navigation instructions of Apple CarPlay And Android Auto can now be viewed onHead Up Displaya first for Mazda.

Both are now available wireless versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The updated CX-30 also features a wireless charging pad. The central display has been enlarged, passing 8.8 to 10.25 incheswhile the display of navigation maps is expanded thanks to transparent display frames.

The updated navigation system has a function of search for points of interest online. The changes also include system improvements off-road mapping which works in conjunction with a 3D gyro sensor to accurately calculate the vehicle’s position, even in areas where GPS reception is poor.

Mazda CX-30 2024 engines

The 2024 CX-30 is available with engines e-Skyactiv G hybridsall equipped with technology Mazda M Hybrid and cylinder deactivation system with powers of 122hp and 150hp.

In the range there is also thee-Skyactiv X also with Mazda M Hybrid technology with 186 HP, all associated with manual or automatic transmission. The e-Skyactiv G 150 HP and e-Skyactiv X engines are also available with i-Activ AWD all-wheel drive.

Mazda CX-30 2024 trims

Mazda CX-30 2024 is offered in trim levels Prime Lines and Exclusive Line and in the special version Homura. The first includes i 16″ alloy wheelsthe main driver assistance systems including Head Up DisplayLED headlights, rear view camera, infotainment system with 6-speaker audio system, manual climate control.

The richest version Exclusive Line adds a number of important features including i 18″ alloy wheelsthe audio system Mazda Harmonic Acoustics with 8 speakers, the Smart keyswireless charging for smartphones, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Three different optional packages are also available for the Exclusive Line version: the Design Packs where we find the tinted windows, the electrically operated tailgate, the LED matrix headlights; The Drivers & Sound Packs which adds further security systems and the BOSE sound system with 12 speakers; finally, the Comfort Packs composed of leather upholstery with electric adjustment of the driver’s seat.

The special version Homura adds to the equipment of the Exclusive version a series of sporty finishessuch as the glossy black exterior mirrors and 18″ alloy wheels, the rear tinted windows and the interior upholstery with black fabric and red seams.

Mazda CX-30 2024 price

The price of the 2024 CX-30 starts from 27,850 euros from the 122 HP Prime Line e-Skyactiv G version up to the 34,950 euros planned for the Homura e-Skyactiv X 186 HP version with i-Activ AWD all-wheel drive.

First deliveries start from September 2023 and for all contracts signed between 14 and 30 June 2023, Mazda offers the “Welcome Bonus”which comprises 2 free coupons with the Service Plus Essence scheduled maintenance service in case of purchase with Mazda Advantage financial formula.

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-G M Hybrid 112 HP Prime Line: 27,850 euros

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-G M Hybrid 112 HP Exclusive Line: 29,650 euros

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-G M Hybrid 150 HP Prime Line: 28,350 euros

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-G M Hybrid 150 HP Exclusive Line: 30,150 euros

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-G M Hybrid 150 HP AWD Exclusive Line: 32,350 euros

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-X M Hybrid 186 HP Prime Line: 27,850 euros

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-X M Hybrid 186 HP Exclusive Line: 30,150 euros

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-X M Hybrid 186 HP AWD Exclusive Line: 34,150 euros

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-G M Hybrid 112 HP Homura: 30,450 euros

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-G M Hybrid 150 HP Homura: 30,950 euros

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-X X Hybrid 186 HP Homura: 32,750 euros

👉 2.0 e-Skyactiv-X M Hybrid 186 HP AWD Homura: 34.3950 euros

