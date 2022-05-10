Planet, people and society: these are the three macro areas identified by Mazda in which the Japanese house will carry out initiatives in the field of sustainability. The final goal is only one: to become carbon neutral by 2050. Resource recirculation, energy diversification, energy efficiency and enhancement: there are many measures that Mazda is already implementing and will continue to implement to accelerate this process, which will affect both its range of models and the entire supply chain. and procurement.

Specifically, as far as the planet is concerned, Mazda has initiated a multi-solution approach which allows it to offer different technologies based on the energy sources and energy generation methods of each region, with the aim of achieving a reduction in total global CO2 emissions in plant operations and logistics operations. Not only that: the Japanese carmaker has also launched several initiatives based on the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle 3Rs, to encourage the reuse of water, plastics and other resources at every stage of a vehicle’s life cycle. As for people, on the other hand, the Japanese company aims to improve employee job satisfaction promoting a corporate climate that respects different talents and values: as Mazda itself explains, “the human-centered approach allows us to offer a unique brand experience at every stage of car ownership”.

Then there is the pillar of society, which Mazda aims to transform into a place without traffic accidents. This is why the Japanese brand is committed to developing technologies in line with its proactive safety philosophy, Mazda Proactive Safety, by adopting its own Building Block Strategy: the basic block includes key safety technologies, such as ideal driving position and pedal arrangement, excellent visibility and human-machine interface; the central block is made up of Mazda’s i-Activsense technologies; the top block is the Mazda Co-Pilot Concept, an advanced driver support technology that will reduce the risk of accidents and damage to both the driver and vehicles and pedestrians in the circumstances. In all these respects, Mazda has promised it will strengthen alliances with existing partners and explore new partnerships.