The brand Mazda is engaged in Europe in a great little revolution, in search of a more premium audience without forgetting the simplicity and elegance that distinguish its cars. Consequently, the data coming from the Old Continent, relating to sales and market shares, can be read very positively.

Mazda sales in Europeat the end of the entire Japanese fiscal year which ended on March 31, 2022, they rose 7.2% year-on-year to 163,000 units, bringing its market share to 1.2%, with an increase of 0.1%. In North America, Mazda also increased sales on its market compared to the previous year, with 439,000 units sold (+ 9%). Globally, the brand sold approximately 1,251,000 vehicles in the twelve months covered by the aforementioned fiscal year, with some markets not performing adequately. In fact, the scenario data weighs heavily Japanese national teamwhere Mazda sold 149,000 units (-16%), and especially those related to China, the largest Asian market for the car manufacturer. There were recorded sales of 170,000 units, with a -26% on which work will be needed.

In any case, there is a lot of positive on which to base the current fiscal year. “Reflecting increased efforts to recover sales, reduce costs and increase profits, Mazda’s commercial performance resulted in net sales of 3,120.3 billion yen (23.8 billion euros). ), with a positive annual operating profit of 104.2 billion yen (795.4 million euros) and a Net income 81.6 billion yen (622.9 million euros)“, Reads a press release published by Mazda.

The forecast for the current fiscal year is ambitious, considering precisely the various geopolitical problems that are putting the world in a phase of tension. War in Ukraine, semiconductor crisis and rising commodity prices do not make you sleep peacefully, but However, Mazda plans to increase sales by nearly 100,000 units annually. North America, Japan and Europe are expected to lead the trade.