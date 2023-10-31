Two million Mazda cars with rotary engines. The Wankel represents one of the key elements in the history of the Hiroshima brand, a technology in which the Japanese car manufacturer rightly believed, managing to reconcile its innovative philosophy with a technology that has allowed the Japanese brand to guarantee that driving pleasure sought after in every car taken on the road.

The rotary engine for Mazda

The rotary engine first appeared in Hiroshima’s lineup with the Mazda Cosmo Sport (Mazda 110S), introduced in 1967. It was a system that used triangular rotors to generate power, a technology that the Japanese brand sought to improve step by step to refine performance but also consumption and durability. Mazda thus became the only manufacturer to mass-produce Wankels for many years.

From the RX-8 to the MX-30 R-EV

After a hiatus of several years, Mazda returned to using the rotary engine in a production car in June 2023, introducing this technology in its MX-30 R-EV, 11 years after the RX-8 left the scene . Sales of the MX-30 R-EV in Europe will begin in autumn 2023, thus bringing a Mazda-branded car equipped with the Wankel back onto the road.

Mazda and the Wankel

Commenting on the milestone of two million cars produced with the rotary engine, Takeshi Mukai, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Mazda: “The rotary engine is a special part of Mazda’s history and represents our “challenging spirit continues”. The rotary engine is much loved by customers around the world and we are thrilled to resume production in its new leading role. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who has supported us on this journey, in particular the many customers who have purchased rotary engine cars, the enthusiasts of our rotary engines and all partners involved in their development and production. Looking to the future, we will continue to convey this “spirit of continuous challenge”, offering attractive vehicles that offer our customers an exciting driving experience even in the era of electrification”.