In the nineties Mazda was the protagonist of a nice collaboration with Haribo to create a special series of one of its compact cars. This is the Mazda 121 Goldy, a real Bubble car born from the collaboration between the Hiroshima brand and the German sweets manufacturer, famous throughout the world for its gummy bears.

Goldy was won in the lottery

The Mazda 121 “Goldy” limited edition, created in collaboration with Haribo, was a special run of just one thousand units, designed exclusively for the German, Austrian and Swiss markets. The cars, painted in a brilliant “golden yellow”, recalled the theme of the famous Haribo Gold Bears sweets. Created by Hofele Design, a company known for the preparation of luxury German cars, the “Goldy” was equipped with special equipment including the Momo steering wheel, on the hub of which there was a golden Haribo bear, the rear window curtain with a colorful bear gummy and a set of Haribo bear wheel covers. But that wasn't all, as each “Goldy” came with as many as one hundred bags of Haribo Gold Bears sweets and a large teddy bear. To promote the car, the Mazda 121 “Goldy” was up for grabs in a raffle organized by Haribo as part of the themed competition “Win ​​gold with Haribo: the Mazda 121. Haribo Gold Bears prefer the Mazda 121“.

The special version

The “Goldy” edition was a soft-top model, allowing drivers to bask in the sun on hot days. The basic version of the Mazda 121 was also available with a hardtop. The car was introduced in 1991, known in the Japanese domestic market as the Autozam Revue. With its small and eccentric shape, it quickly received very positive reviews and became a success, earning affectionate nicknames, one of the most popular being “bubble car”.

The Mazda 121 Goldy

With its rounded and compact design, the Mazda 121 offered a unique sense of spaciousness thanks to the vaulted roof capable of expanding an already airy interior. The experience was further improved when combined with the folding sunroof offered as an option, capable of transmitting an even greater sense of spaciousness to all four passengers. In particular, the canvas top, with or without the printed gummy bear design, could be configured in various ways, allowing front-to-back, back-to-front and simultaneous opening in both directions. The “Goldy” – like its sisters in standard version – equipped with a 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 53 kW/72 hp, reached a top speed of 155 km/h and accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h. h in 11.4 seconds.

A museum Goldy

Although the Mazda 121 “Goldy” may not be the first model that comes to mind when you think of historic Mazdas, it is an important car in the history of the Hiroshima-based company. Today, Mazda keeps one of the “Goldys” at the Mazda Classic Automobile Museum Frey in Augsburg, Germany. In 2022, a German couple from North Rhine-Westphalia donated the car, which they won in a special lottery organized by Haribo at the time, so that they can remember the sweet collaboration between Mazda and the world of gummy bears for generations to come