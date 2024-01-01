The Mazda range has been enriched over the years with a line-up of SUVs of different sizes, suitable for different needs and able to offer complete equipment. All high-wheel models from the Hiroshima brand are equipped with i-Activsense, a system that includes advanced safety features to avoid dangers and collisions or help reduce their severity. For example, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, keyless entry, blind spot monitoring (BSM – Blind Sport Monitoring), intelligent braking support (SBS – Smart Brake Support), abandonment warning are included as standard. (LDWS – Lane Departure Warning System), Lane Keeping Assist (Lane-Keep Assist), Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC – Mazda Radar Cruise Control), Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor, Headlights LED lights with automatic on/off and Automatic high beam control just to name a few.

Mazda's SUV range

Mazda's SUV lineup includes the CX-30, CX-5 and CX-60. The first, for example, stands out for its functionality and versatility: it offers a load compartment capable of accommodating 4-6 large suitcases or even camping equipment for a weekend. Under the bonnet, the Skyactiv-G 2.0 engine gives the CX-30 smooth and powerful acceleration, while G-Vectoring Control Plus is standard, capable of transmitting the connection between car and driver even when cornering.

CX-5

Then there is the Mazda CX-5, available in Newground, Homura or Takumi trim levels. The Takumi trim is designed with performance and beauty in mind, with the aim of simplifying daily travel; offering convenience when joining friends at the new restaurant in town, and maximum safety when traveling on the motorway. The brilliant gloss finish of the 19″ alloy wheels enhances its appearance. The interiors are characterized by nappa leather upholstery and luxurious wood finishes. The Homura version boasts countless sporty finishes: on the outside the signature wings, lower bumper sections, wheel arches, door trim and exterior mirrors in gloss black; Inside, red stitching on the black leather seats, steering wheel, gear lever and door panels make it the ultimate sporting companion. The Newground features silver lower front and rear bumpers and door trim, black door mirrors, along with lime green accents on the grille and 19-inch alloy wheels with black notches. As standard, the Newground has a water-resistant reversible platform, which makes it ready to face any adventure. With a choice of three engine options, the Mazda CX-5 offers flexibility for different usage needs. The 2.0-liter e-Skyactiv-G offers 165 hp, while the 2.5-liter version delivers 194 hp. Also available with Skyactiv-D 2.2 technology in two versions, with power of 150 or 184 HP. With the i-Activ AWD system, drivers can confidently tackle a variety of terrains with greater control, such as venturing on snowy roads to the ski slopes or safely returning home during a summer storm. The Mazda CX-5 offers sophisticated comfort and superb road manners.

CX-60

Finally the new flagship, the Mazda CX-60. Here the Kodo design stylistic language best matches modern needs, without however denying the DNA of the Hiroshima brand. Japanese craftsmanship is what best represents the interior of the Mazda CX-60. The Takumi version, in particular, presents historical traditions in a modern way: the fabrics of Japanese kimonos inspired the fabric – apparently sparkling – for the inside of the doors. The stitching on the dashboard is done in the traditional Musubu style of binding and knotting, which gives the car a modern premium style and refined elegance. The Mazda CX-60 PHEV uses a powertrain capable of combining a Skyactiv-G 2.5, four-cylinder direct injection petrol engine, with a powerful 100 kW electric motor and a high-capacity 355 V and 17.8 kWh battery. The diesel engine is a first for Mazda: a new 3.3-litre inline six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D diesel.