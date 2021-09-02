Mazda celebrates i 30 years from the historian victory of the 787B at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, June 23, 1991. It was a historic victory achieved by Johnny Herbert that crossed the finish line and that had great resonance: no other car with rotary engine he had won that race earlier.

Mazda 787B wins at Le Mans 1991, the story of Mazdaspeed

Mazda’s Le Mans success of the 787B that weekend 1991 it came after well ten years of work. Mazdaspeed was born in 1967 as an independent racing team destined for competitions on the initiative of one of the largest Mazda dealers in Tokyo: Mazda Auto Tokyo.

The team, managed by the indefatigable Takayoshi Ohashi, participated in the Le Mans races for the first time in 1974, to return there 13 times over the next 18 years.

Mazda 787B managed by the Mazdaspeed team triumphed with merit at the 1991 Le Mans 24 Hours

In 1983, Mazdaspeed later became a subsidiary of the Mazda Motor Corporation, and by the end of the 1980s Takaharu Kobayakawa – program manager of the Mazda RX-7 – he also became responsible for motor sport activities by Mazda; with the task of overseeing all initiatives relating to Le Mans together with Ohashi.

Derogation from the rotary engine at Le Mans 1991

Following a rule change, Mazdaspeed understood that the rotary engine pushing the car would have been excluding to the following season.

Rotary engine that propelled the Mazda 787B to victory

For the 787B, it was therefore a now or never. Ohashi then took a small but important victory by getting one exemption from FISA (the federal body that governed motorsport at the time): the 787B could have participated in his standard configuration, without the ballast required by the new regulation.

24 Hours of Le Mans 1991 Mazda victory

And finally the car number 55 it would be driven by three Formula1 drivers very talented: Johnny Herbert, Volker Weidler And Bertrand Gachot. It was they who gave hope to Mazda’s dream of absolute victory.

Much of the competition took place without particular twists. A great start from Weidler threw the car into the top positions and into the night the car worked perfectly. Three hours to go, the number 55 Mazda was in second place, but then the Mercedes-Benz in command broke down and had to retire.

Mazda history victory at Le Mans 1991

The Mazda number 55 so he passed in the head and remained there until the end, securing his triumph and conquering the first overall victory for a Japanese car. The other too 787B – number 18 – and 787 number 56 – got a remarkable result, coming respectively sixth And octave.

Johnny Herbert winner at Le Mans with the Mazda 787B

“I was exhausted and dehydrated. Only the adrenaline allowed me to reach the finish line ”. Johnny Herbert belongs to a small group of Le Mans race winners who did not make it to the podium. In fact, instead of celebrating with Mazdaspeed at the awards ceremony, it was unconscious at the medical center of the runway.

The race had presented him with the bill. In the weekend he hadn’t slept and only mental and nervous strength had sustained him.

The three drivers who gave Mazda historic success: Bertrand Gachot, Volker Weidler and Johnny Herbert

As the final hours of the race approach, Takayoshi Ohashi – Mazdaspeed team principal – and the consultant team manager Jacky Ickx they radioed Herbert to extend his driving shift until the end of the race. With a one-step win, Ohashi didn’t want to take the risk of having the car stop for a driver change. Herbert agreed, but he was exhausted and dehydrated, and it was only the adrenaline that pushed him to arrive at the end of the 24 hours ensuring the victory for the team. Today, Le Mans teams can make a gearbox change in the pits in less than two minutes, while in 1991 the gearbox had to hold up for the full 24 hours of the race.

Thirty years after that event, Herbert’s memories of that race remain clear, especially the sense of camaraderie that united him to the other drivers of the crew and the will to push the car to the maximum speed remaining, however, in the fees imposed for fuel consumption, that is 1.9 l / km.

Johnny Herbert, after having crossed the finish line first, fell ill and did not get on the podium

Also remember the “very beautiful” I scream of the 787B engine “as it sped along the grandstand and paddock of the racetrack”, and the enthusiasts present along the route who fell asleep at night in their chairs and sleeping bags, illuminated by the flames of the exhaust pipe of the 787B when he climbed at the Indianapolis curve circuit de la Sarthe.

Rotary engine, Mazda’s winning weapon at Le Mans 1991

Kobayakawa remembers that the request for Pierre Dieudonné of 1989 for a rotary engine with 100 hp more astonished the Mazda engineers. The arduous task of finding more power was entrusted to Yasuo Tatsutomi, Mazda’s motivating general manager of Product Planning and Development, although many on the team considered him a “impossible” dream to realize.

Nonetheless, they rolled up their sleeves, canceled their holidays and worked day and night. By the end of the process, over a thousand improvements had been made, of which eighty were actually applied to the 1991 787B engine.

After the victory the rotary engine was disassembled piece by piece for a complete analysis

After the victory, the engine was shipped back to Japan and Kobayakawa demanded that it be dismantled for full analysis, during which several journalists were invited.

The engine of the race was in condition so good that Mazda was convinced it could face another 24-hour race.

Mazda at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, history

While the legendary 787B is still remembered today for being the competition car with a rotary engine that won, even her forefathers should not be forgotten. After all, it was they who paved the way for him to succeed.

Already in 1970 racing Mazdas with rotary engines had entered the Le Mans race and continued to take part in it in subsequent years, including one Chevron B16 amended, the Mazda MC73, MC74 and the Mazda 252i, 253 and 254, derived from Mazda Savanna RX-7. Unfortunately, none of them came to victory.

Mazda racing cars that took part in the 27 Hours of Le Mans

The first Mazda specifically designed for racing was the Mazda 717C with 13B rotary engine. Three of them were entered in Le Mans in 1983 and two crossed the finish line: one won the Junior class of Group C, in the first year of activity, the other came second in her class.

The 717C with the number 60 also recorded the lowest consumption in the race with 3.2 km / l. At the 1984 Le Mans, there were four cars with a rotary engine entered in the renamed class C2 (formerly Group C Junior): two 727Cs managed by the Mazdaspeed team and two Lola T616 Mazda of the American team BF Goodrich. All cars successfully completed the full 24 hours, with the leading Lola T616 taking the tenth place overall, winning the C2 class.

The Mazda 787B during a VIDEO test

At Le Mans 1986, Mazda switched to IMSA-GTP category, which allowed for a lighter car, but with the same amount of fuel available as the C1 class. The two Mazda 757s of that year had Technical Problems, but the marked improvement in power gave the team renewed hope for the future.

And their hopes were confirmed the following year, when one Mazda 757 evolved obtained the best result ever for a Japanese car: seventh overall and first in the IMSA-GTP class. The 1988 saw the introduction on the Mazda 767 four-rotor engine which, later on, would lead to the victory of the Mazda 787B.

Valentino Rossi drives the 787B at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed ​​2015 VIDEO

In 1989, with a 767B in improved version, Mazda achieved impressive success in the GTP class with three cars in the first three places. In 1990 the Mazda 787 did not finish the race, but it still laid the foundation for the next year’s victory.

Mazda 787B photo

