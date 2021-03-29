ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

There are always serious accidents at level crossings. Incoming trains are often overlooked. But this time something else is also endangering a driver’s life.

Wola Radziszowska (Poland) – Even in driving school, novice drivers learn to approach level crossings carefully. Especially when the barriers are open. After all, that doesn’t mean that a train might not suddenly rush through. It is therefore advisable to downshift a gear in the truest sense of the word, reduce your speed and look to the left and right before crossing the railroad tracks. If the barriers are down or closed, however, the matter is clear. A train is coming. But that doesn’t stop drivers who are in a hurry from wanting to drive quickly over the tracks. Sometimes with bad consequences. Like this Mazda driver who recently almost lost his life.

Images from a surveillance camera of a level crossing in Wola Radziszowska, Poland, show the completely bizarre images on YouTube. The Polish railway has now shared this on its account as a deterrent. You can see how a black Mazda 323 suddenly races past a queue of vehicles that are already waiting from behind, breaks through the barriers at an insane speed and simply continues to zoom, as reported by 24auto.de. A short time later, a patrol car chasing him comes along, but it stops in front of the half-destroyed railway barriers. The fugitive Mazda driver has more than just a guardian angel on this day: after all, he was almost impaled during his rapid drive! Because the moment he breaks through the first railroad barrier, the impact tears the barrier in two. The front section of the rod bores its way through the windshield of the vehicle like a lance – and just barely misses the driver. * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.